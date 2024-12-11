Ademola Lookman entered the history books with his strike against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

The winger scored a wonderful strike as Atalanta were beaten 3-2 at home by the defending champions

Lookman joins a list of Nigerian players who have scored a goal against Real Madrid in their prestigious careers

Ademola Lookman made history in Atalanta’s defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night despite his team falling to their first defeat in the competition.

The 27-year-old Nigerian winger continued his scoring streak with a goal against the reigning champions, beating Thibaut Courtois at his near post with a solid strike from the edge of the box.

Ademola Lookman became the eighth Nigerian to score against Real Madrid in a competitive game after his strike for Atalanta in the UCL defeat. Photo by Stefano Guidi

Lookman’s goal against Real Madrid was his third in the Champions League this season and 11th overall in all competitions for Atalanta, per Transfermarkt.

The Nigerian forward also took home the Player of the Match award ahead of superstars like Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe who were also on the scoresheet for Real Madrid.

Lookman’s brilliant form in 2024 has seen the Nigerian forward bagged top nominations this year including being among the finalist for the upcoming 2024 CAF Player of the Year award.

Lookman makes history with goal vs Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Lookman’s goal also put the Atalanta forward in history books as the latest Nigerian player to score a goal against the Spanish giants.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year nominee becomes the eighth Nigerian in history who has managed a goal against Real Madrid in their illustrious careers.

Samuel Chukwueze, Kalu Uche, Ikechukwu Uche, Finidi George, Emmanuel Dennis, Yusuf Ayila, and James Obiorah are the other Nigerians who successfully found the back of the next against the top Spanish side.

Lookman fires warning to Real Madrid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman had acknowledged that the Champions League clash against Real Madrid would be a tough game for Atalanta but maintained that they had the quality to get a result.

Prior to Tuesday’s night game, Atalanta have been unbeaten in the competition this season, earning three victories and two draws in their first five group games.

Source: Legit.ng