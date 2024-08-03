Paris 2024: Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi Beats Olympics 100m Champ Marcell, Qualifies for Semifinal
- Kanyinsola Ajayi has produced an electric performance at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France
- The Nigerian athlete won Heat 5 of the Men's 100m on Saturday morning, edging Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacob to second position
- Ajayi picked an automatic spot in the semifinal of the Men's 100m, sending a strong signal to other contingents
Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi has put everyone on notice, running through to win heat 5 of men's 100m in a time of 10.02s (-0.3).
Ajayi defeated the Olympic champion, Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who finished 2nd in 10.05s, and Ghana's Abdul-Rasheed Saminu came in 3rd in a time of 10.06s.
The newly-crowned Nigerian champion, Ajayi, is enjoying an amazing year having won the African Championships in Douala, Cameroon, in June.
