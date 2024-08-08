Ezinne Kalu showed class in D'Tigress' run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Women's basketball event

Ezinne Kalu was a standout performer for D'Tigress at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Nigeria made history after reaching the quarterfinal.

Born in New Jersey, United States, to an American mother and a Nigerian father, the 32-year-old plays point guard for Landerneau in France.

Kalu, who is also a runway model, could be described as a 'jack of all trades', as she tends to her businesses aside from basketball.

Ezinne Kalu had an outstanding performance for D'Tigress at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: Marco Steinbrenner.

She was part of D'Tigress' squad that won the Afrobasket championships in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

SportSkeeda reports that Kalu spent five years at Savannah State for her college career and consequently entered her name in the WNBA draft, but she was not selected.

Since 2015, she has played for several professional clubs in France, Portugal, Germany and Hungary.

D'Tigress at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The star played a key role in helping Nigeria's D'Tigress become the first women's basketball team from Africa to reach the quarter-final of the Olympics.

Kalu played a crucial role in Nigeria's 75-62 win over Australia in their opening match at the summer games.

D'Tigress then lost 54-75 to host France before pulling off a stunning 79-70 win over Canada to book a place in the quarterfinal.

World No.1 USA proved too strong for the Nigerian girls, ending 88-74 in favour of the Americans.

Ezinne Kalu's stats at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Kalu averaged (18.5 points, (3.0) rebounds, (4.0) assists, and (2.5) steals during the summer games.

21 PTS | 3 RBS | 3 STL vs Canada

19 PTS | 5 AST | 3 STL vs Australia

18 PTS | 2 RBS | 3 STL vs France

16 PTS | 2 RBS | 7 AST vs USA

A runway model

Kalu once branded herself the 'queen of all trades'. She has modelled at New York Fashion Week a couple of times.

She told voyageATL:

"I’ve modeled in New York Fashion Week a dozen times or more. Even modeled in various shows in Atlanta as well as my hometown NJ.

"My goal is to walk in black-owned brand fashion shows like Hanifa, Tia Adeola, Savage Fenty and Atelier Ndigo.

"I am a business owner. I have a cosmetics line known as Kalu Kosmetics. This is a brand that caters to the active or sportive individual."

Wakama reacts to D'Tigress' Olympic run

Legit.ng earlier reported that D'Tigress head coach Rena Wakama has reacted to Nigeria's exit from the Women's basketball event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Wakama appeared slightly disappointed to have been eliminated; she sent a message to Nigerians about the team's future.

Nigerians are proud of their efforts, and even though none of the country’s contingents for the Summer Games have won a medal, they appreciate those who have made an impact.

