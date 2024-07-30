Rinsola Babajide has made good her promise to learn and understand Yoruba after she got a private tutor

The Super Falcons striker was surprisingly missing from Nigeria's final list for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Randy Waldrum's side have lost their first two games in France, going down to Brazil and world champions Spain

Rinsola Babajide has firmly put aside her Paris 2024 disappointment to start a new journey. The Super Falcons striker was among the players called up in Randy Waldrum's provisional squad for the Olympics.

However, when the squad was whittled down, the London-born forward failed to make the cut.

Rinsola Babajide made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2023. Credit, @rinss98.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Rinsola Babajide?

Babajide was born in London, England, to Nigerian parents. She represented England at the youth level, where she won bronze at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. She then switched her allegiance to Nigeria, where she made her debut for the Super Falcons last year.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Spanish side UDG Tenerife.

Rinsola Babajide gets private Yoruba tutor

Babajide has made concerted efforts to learn Yoruba to better understand the local language. She has shared her journey online a couple of times and did the popular 12345678 challenge in Yoruba.

Over the weekend, the former Liverpool player revealed that she had gotten a private tutor in a post on her X account. An elated Babajide said,

"I had my first Yoruba lesson last weekend & this is how it went."

The lesson included correct pronunciation, accents, spelling, and learning the alphabet, among other things.

Super Falcons at Paris 2024 Olympics

Babajide has been supporting the Super Falcons despite not making the squad. She has shared motivating updates every time the girls took to the field.

The record African champions are yet to get their footing in Paris. They have lost their first two games to Brazil and Spain with identical 1-0 scorelines. They haven't been eliminated yet but face an uphill task to reach the knockout stages ahead of their clash against Japan.

