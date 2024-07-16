30 fun facts about Australia: amazing things about the great southern land

Australia is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It has a rich cultural heritage and numerous fascinating facts. It boasts unique wildlife, natural wonders, and marvellous cities like Sydney and Melbourne. The country is a treasure trove; no wonder it is one of the most visited countries in the world. Uncover some more fun facts about Australia in this piece.

Australia is a magical land full of natural wonders and stunning man-made features. It is a country worth exploring, as it offers a lot you probably were unaware of. Examining these fun facts about Australia will open your eyes to a new perspective of the country.

30 fun facts about Australia

Australia is a fantastic country with many things to learn about. These fun facts about Australia will make you marvel at the beauty and uniqueness of the great southern land.

1. It is the sixth-largest country in the world

Australia is the sixth-largest country in the world. It covers approximately 2,988,902 square kilometres and has a 34,000-kilometre coastline. As per the 2022 census, Australia's population was about 26 million. The entire country is a continent, and nearly a third of it is desert. It boasts a diverse fauna and flora.

2. The country has the world’s largest sand island

K’gari, or Fraser Island on the east coast of Australia, is the world’s largest sand island. The sand island stretches approximately 123 kilometres long and 22 kilometres wide. It is World Heritage listed and consists of white sand beaches, freshwater lakes and tropical rainforests.

3. Australia has some of the deadliest snake species

You have probably seen several documentaries about Australia’s wildlife. The country has a diverse wildlife is known for having some of the deadliest snake species. Approximately 25 of the most venomous snake species are from Australia.

4. The country has three official flags

While most countries have one official flag, Australia has three: the Australian National Flag, the Australian Aboriginal Flag, and the Torres Strait Islander Flag. The Australian National Flag has been used since 1901, while the other two flags became official in 1995.

5. Mount Kosciuszko is the highest point in the country

Mount Kosciuszko, in the country's southeastern part, is among the interesting things about Australia. The mountain is about 2,228 metres (7,310 feet) tall. Mawson Peak is taller than Mount Kosciuszko but is located on the Australian-owned Heard Island. The landmark was named after Polish cultural hero Tadeusz Kosciuszko.

6. The continent does not have an active volcano

Every continent has an active volcano except Australia. Although the continent has mountains formed by volcanic activities, they are all extinct because the continent does not have tectonic plates around it. The only active volcanoes are on the Hear and McDonald Islands, outside the mainland.

7. Tasmania has the cleanest air in the world

Even though most places experience increased air pollution, Tasmania has the cleanest air quality in Australia. Cape Grim's air pollution station collects and analyzes the air quality of the place. It is believed that the Southern Ocean’s strong westerly winds, which blow up to speeds of 180 kilometres per hour, keep the air clean.

8. It has the world's most extensive coral reef system

The Great Barrier Reef is one of the seven wonders of the world. It is located in the Coral Sea off the coast of Queensland, Australia. This largest living structure covers an area of about 133,000 square miles. It has more than 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands.

9. Australia has iconic landmarks

One of the most notable of Australia’s landmarks is the Sydney Opera House. It is regarded as one of the world’s most famous and distinctive buildings and a masterpiece. The unique architectural structure is a multi-venue performing arts centre in Sydney, New South Wales.

10. It is the largest producer of opal

Opal is a mineraloid, a hydrated amorphous form of silica. It is found in different parts of the world, but Australia is the leading producer, with about 95% of the world's precious opal. The precious gem is used for abrasives, insulation media, fillers, and ceramic ingredients.

11. The country produces some of the finest wines

Australia has some of the top wine regions and produces the best wines. Its wine regions include Margaret River, Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, Yarra Valley, and Mornington Peninsula. Its warm, dry, Mediterranean climate makes it an ideal place for wine production.

12. It is the world’s longest golf course

Nullarbor Links is a golf course like no other in the world. Its 18-hole par 72 course is the longest, measuring about 1,365 kilometres. It is known for hosting the Chasing the Sun Golf Festivals. The course was opened in October 2009; over 20,000 people have played it.

13. Highest camel population

Outback, Australia, is home to the largest herd of camels on Earth, estimated to number approximately 750 million. The large herd may occasionally cause problems, especially when they decide to cross the road, leading to a huge traffic snarl.

14. It is home to the most significant war memorial

The Australian War Memorial in Canberra is the largest in the world. It contains artefacts, documents, and personal stories that reflect the courage and sacrifices of the brave men and women. The memorial is also an incredible tourist attraction, with over a million visitors annually.

15. It has the largest Greek population out of Greece

Melbourne, Australia, has the highest number of Greek-speaking people outside Greece. Greek-Australians are considered the seventh largest ethnic group. They bring diversity in various aspects, such as dishes, language, and entertainment.

16. High life expectancy

Australia is a country with a high life expectancy. Men have a life expectancy of 81.2 years, while women have 85.3 years. According to Worldometres, Australia is tenth on the list of countries with high life expectancy.

17. Kangaroo is its national animal

A fun fact about Australia for kids is the existence of Kangaroos, the country’s national animal. One of the reasons it was chosen to be the national animal is that it does not move backwards. Therefore, it represents the country’s forward progress.

18. The most significant property in Australia is bigger than Israel

Anna Creek is the biggest cattle station in Australia. It is approximately 24,000 square kilometres, bigger than Israel (21,000 square kilometres). Australian pastoralist Kidney Sidman purchased Anna Creek in 1935, and his family continues to run it today.

19. It was the second country to allow women to vote

In 1902, women were allowed to vote and run for elective positions in Australia, making it the second country in the world to grant women’s suffrage. The first country to grant women’s suffrage was New Zealand in 1893.

20. The Australian Alps receive more snowfall than Switzerland

A significant portion of Australia is desert, and many people do not expect it to have snow. However, you can ski and snowboard in the Australian Alps above 2000 metres. This part of Australia receives more snowfall than Switzerland.

21. The word "selfie" was invented in Australia

Selfie is a common term today, especially among social media enthusiasts. Despite being a popular term, many do not know where it originated. The word’s first record use was in 2002 on an internet forum by Australians.

22. It has the world's longest fence

Dingo fences are popular in Australia, where they protect livestock from wild dingos. The country's dingo fence is approximately 5,600 kilometres long and extends into three states. It is considered to be longer than the Great Wall of China.

23. Convicts served in the Australian police

The Australian first police officers were convicts, which is quite ironic as police are expected to be well-behaved and respected people. The influx of convicts from Great Britain in the 1700s was so high that some were released to serve as police.

24. Quokkas are the happiest animals on Earth

Quokkas are considered the happiest animals on Earth due to their ever-smiling faces. The animals are only found in Australia. A majority of them are found on Rottnest Island. They are friendly animals.

25. Voting is mandatory in Australia

In most countries, voting is a democratic right that citizens can optionally exercise in elections. However, it differs in Australia, where voting is compulsory, and whoever does not vote is fined.

26. It has the oldest tropical forest

The Daintree Rainforest is the oldest in the world, estimated to be between 35 million and 180 million years old. It is a World Heritage Site located near the Great Barrier Reef, another World Heritage Site.

27. It has a city where aircraft can land

Usually, airports are located away from the CBDs of many countries, but Langley Park is quite extraordinary. The airport in Perth was the first in Western Australia, and it is the only place where aircraft can take off and land in a city.

28. Uluru is the largest single-rock monolith in the world

Uluru is the world’s largest monolith. Other rock formations may be larger than Uluru, but their composition may include several types of rocks. Uluru is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

29. 87% of its population lives on the coast

Australia is among the most sparsely populated countries in the world. Even though it is the sixth largest country by area, it comes at 55 regarding population. Most of the country’s population lives along the coastline, as the central parts of the country have deserts and harsh climates.

30. Brisbane has the largest city hall in the country

Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, is home to the country’s largest city hall. It was constructed in the early 1900s and covers an area of 2 acres. It has 573 rooms and is the largest copper dome in Australia.

What is unique to Australia?

What is Australia most known for? Several things make the country unique and incomparable to others. It has diverse wildlife and numerous iconic landmark features.

Is Australia a continent or a country?

The country is both a continent and a country. It is the only country which is a continent on its own.

A look into the fun facts about Australia reveals so many unknown things about the country. You will be captivated by its natural wonders and iconic man-made features, such as iconic buildings and cities. It captures the imagination, and if you are an avid traveller, it is one of the countries worth exploring.

