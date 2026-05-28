Popular Nigerian TikTok creator Monique Pearls has passed away at the age of 30, leaving fans in shock and mourning

The influencer built a large audience by sharing relatable videos about modern family dynamics and motherhood

Her grieving family released an emotional statement confirming her tragic passing while asking supporters for prayers during the mourning period

The Nigerian online community has been thrown into deep sorrow following the tragic death of popular TikTok creator Monica Oma Owunaka, widely known as Monique Pearls or Monicstar.

She passed away at the age of 30, leaving behind fans and loved ones who admired her work and presence.

Nigerian TikTok creator Monique Pearls dies at 30 as emotional family statement leaves fans mourning online. Photo: monique_pearls

Source: Instagram

Monique Pearls became widely recognised for her heartfelt videos that focused on motherhood, family life, and caregiving.

Her storytelling often featured a young girl named Precious, a child her family allegedly brought from the village, whose bond with Monique became a touching highlight in her content.

Through her authentic style, the TikTok influencer connected with thousands of followers who praised her for showing the realities of family life in Nigeria.

Monique's family confirmed her passing through a statement shared on her Instagram page on May 28, 2026.

They expressed their pain and described her as a woman whose love and kindness touched many lives.

“It is with deep pain and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend, Monica Oma Owunaka.”

Fans mourn as Monique Pearls’ family confirms the sudden death of the content creator. Photo: monique_pearls

Source: Instagram

They went further to say that Monique Pearls was a beautiful soul who brought joy and light to everyone around her, and that her memory will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew her.

“Monica was a beautiful soul whose love, kindness, strength, and presence touched so many lives. She brought warmth, joy, and light to everyone around her, and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Words cannot fully express the depth of this loss or the pain of saying goodbye so suddenly. Though her time with us was far too short, the love she shared and the impact she made will never be forgotten.”

The family requested prayers and strength during this difficult time and noted that burial arrangements will be communicated later.

"During this difficult time, we kindly ask for prayers, love, and strength for the family and everyone mourning this heartbreaking loss. Further details regarding burial arrangements will be communicated in due course. Gone too soon. 🕊️🕊️"

No official details about the cause of her death have been disclosed as of the time of this report.

Read the full statement from Monique's family below:

Fans react to death of Monique Pearls

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans expressed shock and sadness after the heartbreaking announcement surfaced online.

@didimoles:

“Oh No!!!!! My God please this can’t be true….”

@helloastonish:

“🕯️Your passing has left a pain and emptiness that words can hardly explain. You are loved beyond measure, and your memories, kindness, and presence will forever remain in our hearts. Though this moment is heartbreaking, I pray that you finds eternal peace and rest. May God comfort everyone grieving this loss and grant your soul a peaceful rest. I will miss you so much my beloved sister 💔”

@haduke_foods:

“Jesus Christ oo😭 I loved all her contents on TikTok. Oh this can't be true💔”

@shebbymama:

“How is this possible, please is this the woman that helped a small girl from village that they took her back?cos I don't know if I'm dreaming”

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Source: Legit.ng