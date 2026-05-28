Jarvis Jadrolita, a popular Nigerian streamer, went viral on social media after meeting Regina Daniels

The streamer, who visited the actress’s house, was surprised to discover some unheard information about her family

Social media users who came across his TikTok post shared various opinions in the comments section

Jarvis Jadrolita, a well-known Nigerian streamer, drew attention online after a visit to actress Regina Daniels.

The encounter led to a viral moment when she shared what she had learned about the actress’s family background during her time at her home.

Jarvis shares her discovery about Regina Daniels' family. Photo credit: @Jadrolita, Regina Daniels/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis shares information about Regina Daniels' family

Her comments in the video sparked lots of reactions from social media users who encountered the post.

The clip was circulated by the TikTok account @naijastreamclips, which posted the footage of Jadrolita’s visit.

In the clip, the streamer recalled meeting one of Daniels’s sisters while at the actress’s residence.

She conveyed her surprise upon discovering that Daniels was the fifth child in her family, noting that the family resemblance was evident to her.

Jadrolita explained that she had not expected that particular detail and expressed astonishment at the revelation.

She remarked on how the resemblance between the siblings struck her during the meeting.

The information about Daniels’s position in the family appeared to be new to her, and she conveyed that sense of disbelief in her commentary.

Jarvis speaks about Regina Daniels' family. Photo credit: @Jadrolita, Regina Daniels/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"See resemblance. Her last born. I can't believe Regina Daniels is the fifth child."

Reactions as Jarvis speaks about Regina Daniels

The video quickly gained attention after it was shared, with Nigerians heading to the comments section to offer their thoughts.

Responses varied, with some users commenting on the family resemblance mentioned by the streamer, while others spoke on the new information regarding Daniels’s birth order.

@Creamy said:

"5th child ke omor how many are they i have only seen 5 of them thou."

@cisors__ said:

"Thought there are just 4."

@chiomaperpetualu said:

"I’m praying for a friend like Jarvis."

@Ashley Chansa reacted:

"What about destiny?? Is she not the last one ?"

@Stargirl said:

"They look like each other."

@I HELP PEOPLE said:

"Regina Daniels believe me God exist your dream money is nothing true love I'm Liberia."

@papa sacrifice said:

"That fair actor done happy say his girlfriend is back, finally they will continue from where they stopped."

@O-G-E-C-H-I commented:

"Best wedding of the year goes to our favorites Somadina Adinma weds Regina Daniels even If I know say e never happen I just know it will be a blast, whether it happens 2027 or this year."

@Nancy gold said:

"How I wish she is our future president things could have been better in Nigeria, I so much love her, she have a heart of gold."

@Justina added:

"God bless you Gina for putting smiles on those children. God will reward you in on way in Jesus name."

See the post below:

Lady bumps into Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the moment she bumped into popular actress, Regina Daniels, in Lekki, Lagos state.

In the video the actress was seen coming out of a shopping plaza with two of her personal assistants walking beside her.

Source: Legit.ng