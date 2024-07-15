20 Costa Rica fun facts: learn about the heart of Central America

Costa Rica, located in Central America, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, diverse culture, and rich natural habitats. The tropical paradise has great weather all year round. It is a dream destination for tourists and a beacon of pride for the locals. Discover top Costa Rica fun facts that make the country stand out.

Costa Rica is rich in culture and traditions. Photo: pexels.com, @aboodi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Costa Rica has a population of over 5 million, with its capital located in San José. The country has a diverse population, including Indigenous tribes like Bribris and the Chorotegas. The Latin American nation has preserved its traditions and heritage through the centuries.

20 Costa Rica fun facts

Central America has numerous unique, interesting facts that make it stand out. The country attracts foreigners for both leisure and business every year. Below are some interesting facts you should know.

1. Spanish colony history

Costa Rica became a Spanish colony after Christopher Columbus arrived at Isla Uvita in 1503. Columbus was one of the famous Italians who discovered the Americas. With his forces, he overpowered the indigenous people, making Costa Rica a colony of Spain for 300 years. The country gained independence after the Mexican War of Independence in 1821.

2. Military-free since 1949

Costa Rica has not had a military since 1949, following the horrible Costa Rican Civil War in 1948. The Public Force is in charge, and its primary roles include law enforcement and internal and air security. A park called Parque La Paz commemorates the military dissolution.

3. Pura Vida lifestyle

If you have been to Costa Rica, you may have heard the phrase Pura Vida. This is the most common slang, which means "Pure Life". However, the phrase may be translated into many things and not literally. Pura Vida can be used as a greeting and an answer, but it ultimately describes the chilled way of life in Costa Rica.

4. Renewable energy leader

Costa Rica is an environmentally conscious country, and its energy comes from renewable sources. 98.1% of the country's energy is generated from solar, geothermal, wind, and hydro sources.

5. It boasts multiple blue zones

Costa Rica is home to one of the world's five Blue Zones. The Nicoya Peninsula is located in the central, northwestern part of the country. Like other Blue Zones, the area has happy, healthy people who live to be 100 years or older.

6. Soda culture

The local diners in the Latin American country are called sodas. Sodas are primarily small, family-run diners and traditional restaurants that serve Costa Rican cuisine. Food served here is often rice, beans, protein, sweet plantains and salad.

7. It is a biodiversity hotspot

Costa Rica is home to the happiest people in the world. Photo: pexels.com, @costaricadronetours

Source: UGC

Costa Rica is among the most biodiverse places in the world. The country is home to 5% of the world's biodiversity, which allows it to experience unique phenomena such as the hammerhead shark school on Cocos Island. There is also the return of Olive Ridley turtles monthly and bioluminescence in the Nicoya Peninsula.

8. Recognised Indigenous groups

Costa Rica's government has recognised eight indigenous groups. They are Huetar, Ngäbe, Cabécar, Chorotega, Maleku, Brunka, BriBri and Bröran. The indigenous people represent 2.4 % of the total population.

9. Protected national parks and reserves

A quarter of the country is protected by national parks and reserves. The country has 30 national parks, making it one of the best tourist destinations. Some popular paks include Manuel Antonio, La Amistad and Corcovado.

10. Colorful currency

Costa Rica's currency is known as colon with plural colonies. It is known as Cristóbal Colón in Spanish, after Christopher Columbus. The currency is more plastic than paper and comes in bright colours with images of animals like sloths and the Blue Morpho butterfly.

11. Dog park

Costa Rica has a park called Territorio De Zaguates dedicated to stray dogs. The sanctuary is home to more than 1800 stray dogs. If you want to adopt a dog, visit the Central American country.

12. Home to the first zipline in the world

Ziplining is one of the Costa Rica fun facts for kids. The country is famous for zip lining and is home to the world's first recreational zipline. The topography makes the ziplining experience experience exciting as people fly through the jungle like Tarzan. If you enjoy unique adventures such as ziplining, visit the country.

13. It has several ecosystems

The country is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, thanks to its 12 ecosystems. The ecosystems vary from forests, beaches, and rainforests. Also, tropical dry forests dry up and become deserts when the rains stop. Misty clouds enshroud the mountain tops, while the Pacific Coast has a unique habitat of mangrove trees.

14. Patriotic national anthem

Costa Rica is a beautiful country with natural resources. Photo: pexels.com, @edgararroyo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The National Anthem of Costa Rica, also known as "Himno Nacional de Costa Rica," was composed by Manuel María Gutiérrez Flores. It was adopted in 1852 and rewritten in 1903 by José María Zeledón Brenes. It plays on the radio every morning at 6 am.

15. The country has unique street names

Costa Rica deviates from traditional street naming conventions, using landmarks, traditions, or distances for orientation instead. The streets are not identified with names and numbers. They have a more relaxed approach where they describe them with landmarks, traditions or distances.

16. Rich Coast

The name Costa Rica means "Rich Coast" in Spanish. The country got this name because Christopher Columbus believed it had abundant gold and jewellery. It is said that he encountered natives wearing gold jewellery when he arrived. However, this turned out to be inaccurate, and the name remained.

17. Churches face west

The Christian religion is the most popular, with 47% of the population being Catholics. Catholic churches in the country have their doors facing west. This is because the altar faces East where the Sun rises. It acts as a reminder of Jesus Christ.

18. Costa Rica is among the happiest countries

Costa Rican is among the happiest nations in the world. Photo: pexels.com, @georgechambers (modified keywords)

Source: UGC

According to B Magazine, Costa Rica is among the world's happiest countries in the Happy Planet Index. In fact, the country has taken the number one position four years in a row. Apart from a good climate, people live a healthy lifestyle, and the government invests funds in education, healthcare and pensions. People are filled with positivity and smiles.

19. The sloth is its national symbol

The sloth is Costa Rica's national animal. It was officially declared a national symbol in July 2021, including the two-toed and three-toed sloths. The creatures were used as national symbols of the country for years in the tourism ministry.

20. Unique birth announcement

In contrast to many other cultures, Costa Ricans announce births uniquely. When someone gives birth, they use the phrase ‘Ella dio a luz,’ which translates to ‘gave light’ in English.

What is Costa Rica's language?

Spain colonised Costa Rica for 300 years after Christopher Columbus docked in 1503. Therefore, the national language spoken in Costa Rica is Spanish.

What is so special about Costa Rica?

The country has many special things, including stunning biodiversity, warm weather, sandy beaches, and ziplining. The government also promotes the Pura Vida lifestyle, which makes the population happy and allows them to live longer.

What is Costa Rica's most famous thing?

What is Costa Rica known for? The country is famous for many things, including Sloths, beaches, volcanos and exotic wildlife. The country is home to one of the five Blue Zones in the world and is a 25% national park and conservancy.

Costa Rica is an interesting country in Central America. It is famous for its beauty and cultural diversity. The country attracts millions of visitors annually and is a popular holiday destination. If you are wondering what makes the country unique, the above is a list of Costa Rica fun facts.

Legit.ng published an article about X-ray fish facts. There are many different types of fish in the world. They come in all shapes, colours, and sizes. The X-ray fish is a breed found in South America. It is also known as the water goldfinch, golden Pristella tetra, or the X-ray tetra.

The X-ray fish type traces its origin in the Pristella maxillaris species. Its unique feature is a see-through skin, hence the name X-ray. Discover the interesting facts about the X-ray fish in this post.

Source: Legit.ng