15 fun places in Ikeja: cool hangout spots you should check out

Ikeja is the capital of Lagos state and one of Nigeria's most populated cities. The city is vibrant and hosts the largest shopping malls in the region. Ikeja is also a good business hub with people from different cultures. There are plenty of activities and fun spots for the locals and visitors. Discover the fun places in Ikeja you should check out.

Ikeja is one of the most developed and vibrant cities in Nigeria. The city has a diverse population from all over the world. Whether you are a local or a visitor, Ikeja has numerous cool spots you can visit. From nightlife to restaurants, there is something for everyone.

15 fun places in Ikeja

Ikeja is a vibrant city in Nigeria with a high population and rich cultural activities. You can hang out in numerous cool spots in the city. Below are some fun hangout spots in Ikeja you should consider.

1. Pool Terrace Bar

The Pool Terrace Bar is one of the top spots you can hang out in Ikeja. The bar is located at the edge of the central business and offers an exciting atmosphere for visitors. It has a stunning outdoor pool to have fun in the sun. Besides the swimming pool, the bar offers various drinks, snacks, and meal offers. This is an excellent place for the working class to hang out in the evening.

2. ZEN Garden

Nature connects with the human soul, and Zen Garden will connect with yours. As the name suggests, this restaurant will give you peace and tranquillity. Zen Garden is one of the top restaurants in Nigeria. It has natural endowments and is set in a beautiful garden.

There is a waterfall view that will soothe your nerves and calm your body. The restaurant is luxurious, being a five-star Chinese restaurant. Here you will not only enjoy the beautiful décor but also have a taste of different Chinese cuisines. If you want to have fun and relax, Zen Garden is the place to be.

3. Ikeja City Mall

Shopping malls are excellent spots for people to go as they have everything under one roof. Ikeja City Mall is the region's largest mall, providing various eating joints, bars, and shopping spots.

The numerous restaurants serve various meals ranging from traditional to international cuisines. Eateries like Italian, French restaurants, Chinese or Mexican cantinas are all available here. There is also a cinema for movie lovers, making it one of the great places to go on a date in Ikeja.

4. Kalakuta Museum

The Kalakuta Museum is a must-visit while in Ikeja. The iconic spot is a living museum dedicated to the life and legacy of Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti. Kalakuta is the house Kuti lived in and contains memorabilia, photographs, and paintings.

There are guided tours as you check out unique art from his collection and other artwork from Africa. There is live music which you can enjoy with a drink to finish off the day.

5. Fela's Shrine

Fela's Shrine is one of the nice places to hang out in Ikeja. It is also known as the home of African music and fun. You experience the rich culture as you dance at Afrobeat by the Anikulapo-Kuti kid. The spot is at Nerdc Rd, off Hakeem Balogun Street, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

6. University of Suya

Although this sounds like an odd place to have fun, the University of Suya is exciting to visit with friends. It is not a university per se, and it is the best spot for meat lovers. The word Suya refers to meat. The location is one of the busiest as Nigerian love to enjoy some Suya.

7. The Orchid Bistro Cafe

For those searching for a place to kick back with friends, The Orchid Bistro Café is the place to be. With great views and good food, it is one of the nice places to chill in Ikeja. There's a variety of drinks and fun activities people can enjoy. The Orchid Bistro Café hosts karaoke nights and live bands for music lovers.

8. JJT Park (Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park)

Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park is open to the public and is located at the heart of Ikeja in Lagos. It was officially opened to the public in December 2017. Visitors can use the free parking and other amenities in the green park.

It is less busy during the week as only government employees visit, but it's bustling on weekends and holidays. If you enjoy walking in serene green areas, JJT Park is a must-visit.

9. Bamboo Lounge and Guest House

Bamboo Lounge and Guest House is another cool hanging spot in the city. It is right up your alley if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of life. From a cosy atmosphere to delicious cuisines, Bamboo Lounge and Guest House will blow your mind.

There are also various meals and drinks, such as craft beers, spirits, wines, and mixers. In addition, visitors enjoy live music from local DJs.

10. R CAFÉ

R Café is one of the nice places to take pictures in Ikeja. It is at 29 Isaac John St, Ikeja GRA 100271, Lagos. The Café has excellent foods and drinks to sample. The environment is classy, with great aesthetics and décor. On top of the calm ambience, R Café hosts a live comedy show every Wednesday and a live band every Sunday.

11. La Mango Restaurant And Bar

La Mango Restaurant and Bar is the perfect spot to unwind if had a stressful day. Guests get to watch the sun, enjoy the cool breeze, and stare into the sky.

The bar also serves a wide range of food, from local delicacies to international cuisines. La Mango Restaurant and Bar is excellent for hosting lunch dates, parties, and official meetings, as their service is top-notch.

12. Bheerhugz Café

Popularly known as just Bheerhugz, this is a great spot to chill with friends or on a date. It is impressive in the evening, and you are guaranteed an incredible dining experience. They serve great food from different cuisines, and drinks are in plenty.

13. Sidewalk Bar and Lounge

Sidewalk Bar and Lounge is a beautiful hangout spot you can grow your friends. They have karaoke as well as live music. You can enjoy various drinks while capturing the moments with your friends at the Sidewalk Bar and Lounge.

14. Grey And Glow Spa

The Grey And Glow Spa is an excellent place to have a massage and relax your body. Here your body gets pampered with the ultimate treat. You can have everything from body scrub, massage, facials, waxing, nail care, sauna, and steam bath.

15. Yellow Chilli Restaurant and Bar

Yellow Chilli Restaurant and Bar is among the nice places to hang out in Ikeja. You can come here with your loved ones and experience Nigeria's culture through food. Yellow Chilli serves fresh, gourmet meals, spicy local and other African delicacies. They include Jollof Fiesta and seafood.

Ikeja is a city in Lagos State, Nigeria, with numerous fun spots and activities. Whether a visitor or a local, you can have fun in these places. And above is a list of some of the fun places in Ikeja you can hang out with friends.

