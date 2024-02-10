10 fascinating facts about the ocean for kids and adults

How conversant are you with the ocean? The ocean is the largest water body on the Earth, with many fascinating facts, yet it has not been explored fully. The ocean has numerous unimaginable things, ranging from big ocean animals and plants to microorganisms and physical features on the ocean floor. Discover some of the most fascinating about the ocean.

The ocean beaches are the best places for many people to have fun and relax while on vacation. However, many people are oblivious to facts about the ocean that would make them appreciate the natural resources more. The five oceans on Earth, the Pacific, Indian, Atlantic, Arctic, and Antarctic, have the most water and support significant plant and animal life.

10 facts about the ocean

Since ancient times, ocean explorations have revealed a lot. However, there is still much to learn from the oceans, as only a small part has been explored. Here are some interesting facts about the ocean for kids and adults.

1. The ocean covers a significant portion of the Earth’s surface

The ocean water covers approximately 71 per cent of the Earth’s surface. It is estimated to hold about 96.5 per cent of the Earth’s water, translating to about 320 million cubic miles. Water is never still and changes form and place due to the water cycle. Therefore. The world’s water is well-distributed in different forms in different places.

2. The ocean has a majority of the critical minerals

A critical mineral is a non-fuel material with a high economic value or a huge significance in national security. They are precious and rare and may not be available in large deposits. 37 out of 50 critical minerals are found in the ocean. The valuable minerals include cobalt, lithium, antimony, manganese, and titanium.

3. The ocean has a massive deposit of salt

You have probably wondered why the ocean is salty. The ocean has enough salt to cover the Earth’s surface, forming a layer of approximately 500 feet. The salt is washed away from rocks on land by rainwater into the ocean. Some of the salt is pushed to the ocean by hydrothermal forces on the ocean floor.

4. A small portion of the world’s ocean has been mapped

Even though humans have lived on the Earth for a long time and explored it, little is known about the ocean. It is estimated that only five per cent of the ocean has been seen, and less than 20 per cent of it has been mapped. Therefore, there is still a lot to learn about the ocean.

5. The ocean floor is not static

The ocean floor, oceanic crust, comprises basalt and other igneous rocks. Tectonic forces move the oceanic crust, allowing molten magma to enter the ocean floor and form mid-ocean ridges. The movement of tectonic plates causes the ocean floor to change its features as more magma accumulates and forms mid-ocean ridges.

6. The longest mountain range is in the ocean

In South America, the Andes is the longest chain of mountains globally, covering about 7,250 kilometres. However, it is nothing compared to the mid-ocean ridge spanning approximately 40,389 miles (65,000 kilometres).

10 per cent of the mid-ocean ridge is above water and 3 kilometres high. The ridge’s width ranges between 1000 kilometres and 1500 kilometres. The mid-ocean ridge was discovered in the 1950s.

7. The ocean is the world’s biggest museum

While this seems interesting, it is one of the scary facts about the ocean. There are numerous shipwrecks on the ocean floor. In ancient times, ships explored the world and transported goods to different places.

Many ships with precious items and artefacts sunk into the ocean, forming underwater museums. Today, touring underwater museums has gained popularity as people are curious to see the items on the ocean floor.

8. There are lakes and rivers under the ocean

It might seem unreal that rivers and lakes exist in the ocean. The rivers and lakes in the ocean form when salt water and hydrogen sulfide combine and become denser than the rest of the water. The rivers and lakes vary in size and are quite similar to those on the land, with shorelines and waves.

9. Most of the oxygen comes from the ocean

Perhaps you know how plants like trees use photosynthesis to convert carbon dioxide and water into oxygen. However, most of the oxygen used on the Earth is not from land plants but from ocean plants. Ocean plankton are the largest oxygen producers, with scientists estimating that 50 per cent of the Earth’s oxygen comes from them.

10. The majority of life on Earth is aquatic

Approximately 94 per cent of the Earth’s living species live in ocean waters. Surprisingly, about two-thirds of them remain unidentified. Ocean life comprises plants, animals and other living organisms, and they influence the Earth’s ecosystem significantly. Due to the ocean's vastness, many species remain undiscovered.

Facts about the Pacific Ocean

What fun facts about the ocean do you know? Here are exciting facts about the Pacific Ocean that will leave you admiring how amazing it is.

It was named by the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Pacific means peaceful or tranquillity. It was initially called the Sea of Magellan.

It has the tallest underwater mountain. The underwater mountain Mauna Kea is much taller than the highest mount on land, Mount Everest.

The deepest part of the ocean is the Mariana Trench. It is approximately 10,984 metres deep.

The world’s longest reef, The Great Barrier Reef, is in the Pacific Ocean.

The Ring of Fire is in the ocean. It is a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.

It is estimated that the ocean shrinks by an inch every year. This is due to the movement of tectonic plates.

It is the largest ocean in the world, covering 63.8 million square miles. It is also the deepest ocean.

Facts about the Atlantic Ocean

After the Pacific Ocean comes the Atlantic Ocean in terms of size. Since ancient times, much has been discovered about it through exploration and scientific research. Here are things you should know about it.

It is 106.5 million square kilometres, covering 20 per cent of the Earth.

Its name is derived from Atlas, a great titan in Greek mythology.

The equator divides it into the North Atlantic and the South Atlantic.

Its deepest point is the Milwaukee Deep at 27,493 feet.

It is connected to every ocean on the Earth.

The famous Bermuda Triangle is in the ocean.

The RMS Titanic sank into the ocean in 1912.

It was the first ocean to be crossed by ship.

FAQs

Why are oceans blue? It is blue because water absorbs colours in the red part of the light spectrum, leaving colours in the blue part. Why are oceans salty? Ocean salt comes from rocks on land and seafloor openings. Why does the ocean glow at night? This phenomenon is observed when there is a lot of bioluminescence in the water. The bioluminescence is from an algae plankton bloom, which glows when disturbed by ocean waves. What is the difference between a sea and an ocean? Seas are smaller than oceans and are found where land meets the ocean. Which is the largest ocean in the world? The largest ocean is the Pacific Ocean, covering 165.2 million square kilometres. What does the ocean represent? It symbolises stability as it barely changes in centuries. What emotion does the ocean give? The blue ocean colour is associated with calmness and peace.

A lot is known about the oceans thanks to scientific research and explorations. However, only a small portion of the ocean has been explored, and therefore, a lot remains unknown about the ocean. The above facts about the ocean will increase your knowledge and help you appreciate the Earth’s largest physical feature.

