Boy Spyce’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, state of origin

Boy Spyce is a well-known Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence after performing a viral freestyle video for Wizkid's hit song Essence. He is also known for his self-titled debut EP, which he released 24 hours after signing with Don Jazzy's Mavin Records.

Photo: @boyspyceofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Boy Spyce's real name is Ugbekile David Osemeke. Since 14 April 2022, the Nigerian star has been a signee of Don Jazzy's Mavin Records. He is also well-known for his single Nobody.

Profile summary

Real name Ugbekile David Osemeke Nickname Boy Spyce Gender Male Date of birth 10 May 2001 Age 21 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos state, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in kilogram 59 Weight in pounds 130 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Relationship status Single High school Lagos State Model College Profession Musician, song writer Net worth $100K Instagram @boyspyce Twitter @BoySpyce

Boy Spyce's biography

What is Boy Spyce's state of origin? Even though he was born and raised in Jakande Estate, his state of origin is Edo State in the Southern region of Nigeria. His birth name is Ugbekile David Osemeke. He is the last born in a family of seven children.

What is Boy Spyce's age?

The Nigerian artist is 21 years old as of February 2023. He was born in 2001 and celebrates his birthday on 10 May. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Educational background

The famous singer completed his secondary school education at Lagos Model College, Kankon, Badagry in 2017. He is reportedly an ongoing student pursuing accounting in one of Nigeria's universities.

Career

The Nigerian afrobeat singer began making covers of popular songs, posting them on social media. His most significant success came through his cover of Essence by Wizkid.

This made the CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, notice his talent and gave him a slot in his music academy on 14 April 2022. Spyce released his anticipated debut EP twenty-four hours later. He is still signed to the record label, where he has continued to shine in the music industry.

Boy Spyce's songs

Boy has been in the music industry just for a few years. However, he has released several songs through his consistency and hard work. His tracks have topped musical charts in Nigeria and West Africa. Here is a list of some of his songs.

Smile

Weather For Two

Dreams

Folake

Wayo

Destiny

Overloading

You

Bad Things

Won Da Mo

What is Boy Spyce's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $100, 000 as of 2023. The now famous singer rakes a considerable amount of money from his music career.

Who is Boy Spyce's girlfriend?

The musician is not dating at the moment. According to one of his most recent interview, he jokingly revealed that he is dating all his female fans. He also revealed in another interview with Cool FM Nigeria that he is dating his microphone, implying that he is currently focussed in his music career.

FAQs

Who is Boy Spyce? He is a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter. He was born Ugbekile David Osemeke. He rose to fame after his viral freestyle video for Wizkidʼs hit song Essence. How old is Boy Spyce? He is 21 years as of 2023. He was born on 10 May 2001 in Jakande Estate solo in Lagos state. Who is Boy Spyce's girlfriend? The musician is not dating at the moment. Where is Boy Spyce from? He is from Edo State in the Southern region of Nigeria. However, he was born and raised in Jakande Estate Isolo in Lagos. Which record label is Boy Spyce in? He is signed to Mavin Records, a record label owned by Don Jazzy. Which school did Boy Spyce attend? The Nigerian songwriter attended Lagos Model College, Kankon, Badagry, for his secondary education. How tall is Boy Spyce? He is 5 feet 4 inches (164 centimetres) tall and weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Boy Spyce is a well-known singer and songwriter. He has been passionate about music from a tender age. He has had several hits and has gained popularity in Nigeria and among his fans worldwide.

READ ALSO: Vicente Fernandez Jr's bio: Who is Vicente Fernandez's oldest son?

Legit.ng recently published Vicente Fernandez Jr's biography. Fernandez is a famous Mexican singer best known for Desde Que Tú Te Fuiste, Secreto de Amor, and Sin Papeles. He focuses on traditional Mexican music.

The singer is the son of the late Vicente Fernandez Gómez, also a famous musician. In his younger years, he trained as an accountant. However, he followed his passion for music instead of seeking employment.

Source: Legit.ng