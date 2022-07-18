Fabiola Baglieri’s biography: age, ethnicity, parents, boyfriend

Fabiola Baglieri is a popular Italian actress, model, social media influencer and TikTok star. She came into the spotlight for her dramatic makeup transformation videos and is popularly known as "Mr Bean’s daughter."

Photo: @fabiola.baglieri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fabiola Baglieri is popular as Mr Bean’s daughter on TikTok. She is a multi-talented young lady- she draws, sings, models, and acts. She is also a brand ambassador of multiple cosmetic and beauty brands. As a result, she has amassed a huge social media following because of her makeup tutorials and funny videos on TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Fabiola Baglieri Famous as "Mr Bean’s daughter" Gender Female Date of birth 25 July 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Rome, Italy Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Italian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Father Arnaldo Mangini Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, actress, model Net worth $1 million - 2 million Instagram @fabiola.baglieri TikTok @fabiola.baglieri

Fabiola Baglieri's biography

She was born in Rome, Italy. Who are Fabiola Baglieri's parents? The TikTok star became popular for her resemblance to British actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr Bean. However, the resemblance is merely a coincidence, and Mr Bean is not the content creator’s father.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

So who is Fabiola Baglieri’s dad? His name is Arnaldo Mangini. He is an actor, comedian, and TikTok star like his daughter. He also resembles Mr Bean a lot. She often jokes that Mr Bean and Kendall Jenner are her parents because she resembles them both, however, no one knows Fabiola Baglieri’s mother.

She is her parents' only daughter. She has one younger brother who often joins her on TikTok, but she prefers to keep the rest of her personal life private.

How old is Fabiola Baglieri?

Fabiola Baglieri's age is 19 years as of 2022. She was born on 25th July 2003, in Rome, Italy. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

The content creator first went viral on social media for posting videos making fun of herself for her striking resemblance to Mr Bean. In addition to being a TikTok star and social media influencer, 'Mr Bean's daughter' is a model and an actress. She is also a skilled singer and artist and is open to pursuing any of her talents as a career path.

What is Fabiola Baglieri's net worth?

As of 2022, the TikTok star’s alleged net worth is between $1 million and 2 million. However, there is no official information on his matter. She earns most of her money from social media, where she often partners with various brands to market their cosmetic, fashion, and beauty products.

Who is Fabiola Baglieri's boyfriend?

The actress stated that she is not seeing anyone at the moment. According to her, she is young. She is focusing on building her career.

FAQs

Who is Fabiola Baglieri? She is an actress and TikTok star most famously known for being Mr Bean's daughter. How old is Fabiola Baglieri? She is 19 years old as of 2022. Her birthday is 25th July. How much is Fabiola Baglieri worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and 2 million. However, there is no verified information on this matter. Is Fabiola Baglieri the daughter of Mr Bean? The TikTok star only resembles Rowan Atkinson, but she is not his daughter. They are not related at all. Who is Fabiola Baglieri's father? His name is Arnaldo Mangini, and he is an Italian actor and comedian. Who is Fabiola Baglieri's mom? The model does not talk much about her mother. What is Fabiola Baglieri's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnic origin. Who is Fabiola Baglieri dating? The makeup artist is currently single and focusing on her career.

Fabiola Baglieri is a talented social media celebrity best known for being "Mr Bean's daughter." She is famous for her dramatic makeup transformations which she shares mostly on TikTok. She is also a model, actress, artist and singer.

READ ALSO: Derkslurp’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Derkslurp’s biography. He is a popular content creator and social media influencer from Oregon, USA. He has a huge following across social media, with over 17 million followers on TikTok and over 1.7 million followers on YouTube.

Derkslurp became famous in 2018 after his funny videos went viral. He is most popular for his comedy sketches and lip-syncs videos on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng