Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Chomzy, has taken to social media to celebrate the new month of August

The Level Up star rocked a gorgeous white ensemble styled by celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire

In other news, Legit.ng recently compiled a list of some of the beautiful moments Regina Daniels slayed in ankara

Chomzy recently ushered in the month of August in grand style and we are loving it!

The BBNaija star dazzled in white Credit: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

The 2022 Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share photos which sae her rocking a glammed-up look with mohawk-styled hair and a white one-sleeved ensemble styled by Toyin Lawani.

Check out the look below:

Fans and colleagues compliment Chomzy's white look

bellaokagbue:

"Breathtaking."

officialoliviaa_:

"It’s giving everything."

truthicon1:

"You look supreme."

veracious.beauty:

"We didn't sneeze but you blessed our timeline."

street_code_1:

"Such a beauty inside out. Forever a beauty icon."

Source: Legit.ng