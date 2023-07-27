Popular Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo turned a year older on Thursday, July 27 and took to social media to celebrate

The screen goddess shared new photos on Instagram which saw her rocking a white dress for her birthday shoot

In other news, veteran actress Kate Henshaw wowed fans with photos from her birthday shoot as she turned 52

Thursday, July 27 marks the birthday of ebony beauty, Linda Osifo, and she has taken to social media to celebrate.

Linda Osifo turned a year older Credit: @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress and brand influencer shared some new photos from her birthday shoot that are simply divine!

Osifo posed for some artistic studio shots draping her curves in a mono-sleeve white dress.

The dress featured one flared sleeve with silver embellishment around the neckline and waistline.

Sporting a low bun hairdo, she rocked chandelier earrings and some bracelets.

Part of her birthday message reads:

"For this new age…all I pray for is peace of the mind and continuous faith. I thank God for my life, for my journey, my battles and the endless love around my life. Cheers to another new age!!! This is 32, my year of ‘divine peace’."

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng