The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the unjust removal of some presidents and impending revolution in the African continent.

He made this revelation in a statement signed by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, and made available to journalists on Friday, May 3.

The cleric said he foresaw that some presidents who have spent years in power and those who are transferring power to their offspring would be swept away in the impending revolution.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Primate Ayodele said there will be an uprising against the presidents as citizens will begin to rise against them.

He explained further that he saw a new dawn regarding the economy of the African continent, The New Telegraph reported.

According to Ayodele:

‘’The time for judgment is near for those who transfer power to their children. Revolution is coming to Africa and it will sweep away those who have spent many years in power.

“A new dawn is coming to African economy, I see freedom from the shackles of dollar.’’

Chad's President warned of turmoil following election victory

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele revealed that the Chad's president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, will emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential election. He, however, warned him of the dangers ahead of his administration.

The cleric noted that Idriss would face attempts to truncate his government and that there would be moves to take his life.

Primate Ayodele speaks on PDP’s 2027 presidential ticket

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, has said he foresaw the emergence of "a new powerful candidate" in the PDP.

Ayodele predicted that Atiku "will not be picked".

"Well, I'm not seeing Atiku in the picture of 2027 election of PDP. I'm seeing that another powerful person will emerge in PDP in 2027," the cleric said.

