Who is the blackest person in the world and where are they from?

When people think of dark skin colour, what comes to their mind is Africa. Africans typically have black or dark skin tones. For instance, South Sudan, the world's youngest country, is believed to be the home to some of the darkest people worldwide. But who is the blackest person in the world?

In the past, dark skin colour people were considered ugly and inferior due to white supremacy. However, this perception has been eliminated, and now they are highly treasured. Some have even gained huge recognition worldwide, such as model Nyakim Gautech because of her dark skin.

Who is the blackest person in the world?

There is no Guinness record for the blackest person in the world because the Guinness World Records does not monitor records for skin tone. However, some people have been considered potential candidates to hold the title. Have a look at some who are known.

The world's darkest man

Who is the blackest man alive? An anonymous man from Africa is known as the darkest man in the world. It remains a mystery where exactly he comes from or in what context he was found when his image was captured. His picture has been viral on the internet, being labelled the blackest person worldwide. The man has black colour skin along with black eyes, which, when compared to other dark-coloured people, stand out to be much darker.

Nyakim Gatwech

Nyakim is an African-American model. Due to her intensely pigmented skin, she has stood out as the blackest person alive. Nyakim is popularly known as the Queen of the Dark by her fans.

The American model is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 January 1993 in Ethiopia. Nyakim's parents are South Sudanese. Due to the country's civil conflict, her parents fled from South Sudan to Ethiopia, where the model was born.

The family later moved to Kenya, where Nyakim spent her early years in a refugee camp in Kenya. At the age of 14, her family relocated to the United States. The Instagram star was raised alongside her two siblings, her late sister and brother. She graduated as a nurse from Cloud Technical and Community College in Minnesota, United States.

The model was bullied in high school due to her skin colour. Nyakim toughened through the criticism, and currently, she flourishes as a stunning black model. She is now proud of her skin and encourages people to embrace and be proud of their skin complexion. Nyakim is the founder of the BalangNyal Foundation.

Nyakim has worked for notable brands such as Fenty Beauty and Fashion Nova. She commands a massive following on her Instagram page. The model currently resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

In 2021, there were rumours that the model had entered the Guinness Book of Records. However, the rumours turned out to be false.

Khoudia Diop

Khoudia is a fashion model from Senegal. She is known as Melanin Goddess. Khoudia is best recognized for her highly dark skin colour. As of 2023, the model is 26 years old. She was born on 31 December 1996 in Senegal.

Her mother relocated to the United States when Khoudia was two years old. She was left in Senegal with her aunt, who raised her. At the age of 15, she moved to Paris with her aunt. The model has three siblings, two sisters and a brother. She currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

In 2016, Khoudia moved to the United States. She made her modelling career breakthrough the same year after being featured in a campaign with The Coloured Girl Project. The model is currently proud of her skin colour. However, she used to shy away from people when she was young. In an interview, she stated;

There were times I wouldn't leave my room for weeks and sometimes missed school because I hated how people would look at me. I really felt ashamed.

She also said how other dark-skinned girls bleached their skin, and even though she wanted to be lighter, she didn't bleach. She currently inspires women in Africa to be proud of their skin colour.

Beauty is purely a perception held by the beholder, and no race of people is more beautiful than the other. Therefore, individuals are unique and should be proud and confident about their skin complexion. The Guinness Book of Records hasn't documented the blackest person in the world ryet. However, the above people are regarded as the darkest in the world.

