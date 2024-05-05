The 10 types of corrections Nigerians are allowed to make on their National Identification Number (NIN) have emerged

Nigerians can now correct errors/mistakes on their NIN that have to do with name correction/change, date of birth

Other corrections that can be effected on Nigerians' NIN include phone number/email update, change of address etc

FCT, Abuja - The list of corrections an individual is permitted to make on his/her National Identification Number (NIN) has emerged.

The changes on an individual's NIN records are called the National Identification Number data modifications.

This correction is carried out by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)

As reported by The Punch, the following are the commonly permitted types of NIN data modifications:

10 types of correction permitted on NIN

1. Name Correction/Change

This correction is done if there is a mistake in spelling the individual’s name or a total change of name

2. Date of Birth Correction

A mistake in the date of birth of a person’s NIN can be corrected by the NIMC.

3. Address Change

This is done as an update to reflect the current location of the NIN holder

4. Phone Number/Email Update

A mistake or update on the phone numbers and email addresses of individuals on their NIN can be corrected.

5. Marital Status Update

This correction is done to reflect the correct marital status of the holder after marriage. This applies mostly to women.

6. Occupation/Profession Update

7. Gender Correction

An NIN holder can have his/her gender corrected if he/she notices there is a mistake on the card

8. Citizenship/Residency Status Update

9. Signature Update

10. Fingerprints Update (in case of physical changes or errors)

