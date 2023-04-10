A little girl whose name is Chimamanda moved the audience on easter day with her spoken word poetry about Jesus

In the video, the girl stood boldly in front of the audience and presented a minute long spoken word that held them spellbound till the very end

Chimamanda appeared calm and gesticulated brilliantly as she presented immaculate words that showed the sacrifice of Jesus as well as the importance of Easter

Some people may see Easter as a religious holiday while others may see it as a time to spend time with family.

Easter is a time where Christians commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and for many, Easter is a time to reflect on the resurrection and its meaning for their lives.

Chimamanda reads poetry about easter in church. Photo credit: @houseontherock Source: Youtube

Source: UGC

As many people gathered on Easter Sunday to listen to the words of God at Christ on the Rock Church in Enugu, a little girl of not more than seven years old named Chimamanda mounted the stage and gave the attentive worshippers a titillating rendition.

Gets 2 years fully funded scholarship

By the time Chimamanda was done with her spoken word, the audience were already on their feet to appreciate her beautiful presentation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As Chimamanda get set to leave the podium, a man of God called her back and immediately declared that he would offer the 7 year old a two years fully funded scholarship.

The man also spoke about how young the girl was and her composure in front of the audience.

He prayed for her in front of the excited people and declared that Chimamanda, just like the popular novelist with a similar name, would also become a global personality in the future.

Watch the video of her presentation which started at exactly 1 hour 4 minutes 30 seconds in the extended church service below:

Girl bags full scholarship to university after release from prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it is a sad reality that many young people are held in prisons over varying offences. A young Nigerian lady still in her teenage years suffered the fate of being remanded in prison.

Fortunately, she finished her West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams before going into custody.

Thankfully, some well-meaning Nigerians, under the auspices of Harrison Gwamnishu, did not leave her case to fate and decided to help in all ways possible to secure her earliest release.

With the odds being in her favour, she was able to get her freedom before the start of her early twenties.

Source: Legit.ng