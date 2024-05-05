Davido's alleged side chick Anita Brown has shared pictures of her in Jamaica having a good time

Anita Brown, in what seems to be a message for Davido, queried where the DMW label boss was in Jamaica

Anita Brown's visit to Jamaica comes barely a few days after Davido threw a birthday party for his wife Chioma in the country

Anita Brown, a US model and one of the alleged ex-side chicks of Nigerian music star David Adeleke 'Davido', appears to have trailed him to Jamaica.

This comes as Anita on Saturday, May 4 took to her social media timeline to share share pictures of her in Jamaica.

Anita Brown queries Davido about his whereabouts.

The US model who was spotted by a riverside dropped a message asking Davido about his whereabouts.

Querying the DMW label boss in pidgin English, Anita asked where Davido was while wondering if they were actually in the same country.

She also put up a photo of her rocking a Jamaica themed outfit.

“Mi million dollar question is Weh the f”ck you deh? And, if we inna di same county,” she wrote in a caption.

Recall that Davido flew his wife Chioma Adekele and his crew to Jamaica to celebrate her 29th birthday.

Netizens react as Anita Brown lands in Jamaica

melvinhakuna:

"Davido have left Jamaica if that’s why u came….. let the man be."

future_pluto_hendrix08:

"My love she's always different from others."

stephanieexox__:

"He probably made her things she will never forget that’s why she can’t stop talking about him giving obsessed."

2450_regina:

"David is not there. He left to Dubai this morning with his wife."

thee_orma:

"Anita rest!!!! In Jesus name."

ada_ohb:

"Your obsession is out of this world Girl, find something else better to do with your time."

Davido's 1st baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stuns

Amid Chioma's birthday celebration in Jamaica, Sophia Momodu shared adorable pictures of herself.

Sophia also revealed she was focused on making money.

In reaction, a fan threw a shade at Davido as she wrote:

"They lied they were financing her Look at her."

