A video of social media celebrity Queen Dami, one of the former wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, jumping buses in Lagos has gone viral

In the viral clip, Queen Dami was seen crossing the road using a pedestrian bridge before trying to join a yellow bus

Queen Dami is one of Portable's lovers, who he publicly called out recently on social media, accusing her of not wanting to have a child with him

Former royalty and social media influencer Olori Damilola is in the news as a video of her using public transportation goes viral online.

The former wife of the Alaafin of Oyo was sighted by a netizen in Lagos trying to join a public bus when she was recorded.

Reactions trail a viral clip of former Alaafin of Oyo's wife, Queen Dami jumping "Danfo". Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

Queen Dami was recently in the news after controversial singer Portable called her out, accusing her of not wanting to bore a child for him.

Portable in his post slamming Queen Dami, he noted that he has cared for the former royalty since her late husband's demise.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Portable stops taking care of Queen Dami

In a bid to learn more about Queen Dami's current condition and her relationship status with Portable, Legit.ng, reached out to one of Zazu's close pals, Celebrity Shin.

During our conversation, she shared that Portable and Queen Dami are not on good terms. She further noted that Portable, at the moment, is more focused on making his marriage to his first wife, Omobewaji, stable.

Here's an excerpt of her statement below:

"Portable currently doesn't have time for Queen Dami. He gave attention a while back but she doesn't seem ready to fully commit herself to the singer."

She also gave an update about things between Portable and his 1st wife, Shin said:

"At the moment, Portable is full focused on winning back the love of his first wife. Things between them recently hit a snag but they're conscious trying to work things out. That is why Zazu doesn't have time for his otter women including Queen Dami."

Below is the video of Queen Dami jumping yellow buses that went viral:

Reactions trail video of Dami jumping buses

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@usendollar:

"Her skin is all I can see g, nothing is actually wrOng in boarding a bus and besides her car maybe faulty or she may decide to just try this out."

@temikosoko:

"And so what??????"

@classic_sewa1:

"Y won't she be in public bus? Public bus nah goat dey enter ham or wat? Abi Portable tell una say he no get wife? No worries nah so God go for u people's daughter in future as no want Bewaji enjoy her home Mutcccc waiting concern people as Dami no get motor d one way King bought for her back den were did she park it."

@jully__mk:

"Omo see Wetin potable Dey chop that guy na minister of enjoyment."

@queenofheartspersonalshopper:

"I have 3 cars and I love taking the trains and buses y’all should leave people alone."

@swatta_p:

"Ahbeg ooh! Make I tell una now, I Dey enter bus ooh, yes I get car but I Dey enter bus sometimes, no be the day when una see me for bus now una go come Dey video me, I fit sabotage the camera man/woman left eye ooh."

@officialbigv:

"Go abroad and see how minister de enter public transport anyhow. But dis una country. Person nor go fit enter public transport for peace of mind."

@queenbee_onyi:

"Fuel n money is a joke to u right."

@dammyjaystore:

"But dam! You have to give it to her, her skin is fire."

@cardis___shades_nd_more:

"But she get skin sha."

@olamideoyin_omomala:

"If you Dey go idumota well well … you will park your exotic car for one place go enter bus …… so no big deal in entering bus."

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng