The women in Nigeria’s entertainment sector have achieved fantastic success, proving their worth and dedication over the years and in recent times.

Legit.ng outlines some of the hottest faces popping up on the scene at the moment as their feminine appeal adds to the energy fans admire about them

The Nigerian entertainment industry is mainly about the glitz and glamour that fans continue to relish. And most times, this comes from the offerings that these individual celebrities make to the public.

However, some selected females in the industry have continued to catch the attention of fans in recent times, mostly because of how their beauty and talent separate them from the rest.

Pictures of Tiwa Savage, Tems and Osas Credit: @allure, @dazed, @officialosas

Source: Instagram

From Osas to Tiwa Savage, the hottest Nigerian female celebrities’ fans continue to drool over their best names. These stars have featured in some great projects and are most sought after in their various fields.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage’s constituency to remain ahead of the game in the Nigerian music industry has continued to amaze her fans. Fondly referred to as the queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage continues to capture the attention of spectators for her fashion and sonic dexterity.

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo’s emerging talent over the years has made her perceptible in the crowd of her peers. She is that one celebrity whose appeal and talent continue to override each other in the gaze of her fans.

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa has always been that baby girl for life. If it isn’t luxurious and raunchy, count Toke out. She stands out due to her attractiveness and distinctive sense of style. Toke remains that one media girl that stood the test of time. Sometime last year, Makinwa gave up the microphone as an OAP to launch her podcast, Toke Moments.

Ayra Starr

Mavins Hotcake and Princess of the Sabi Gang The fast-rising artist has skillfully made her way to the list of the country’s hitmakers.

With hit songs like Rush, Sabi Girl, and more, the youngster has maintained her pedestal to fame.

Starr has been able to impress her fans with her beauty, and gorgeous physique, in addition to her musical talent. The singer frequently causes a buzz on the internet over sultry images.

Nancy Isime

The Nigerian media personality has juggled every aspect of her career smoothly without letting any overshadow the others.

When it comes to TV hosting, she is among the top three people in the country. Her venture into Nollywood as well has grown tremendously since her appearances in Bloods Sisters and Shanty Town.

Isime continued to perform at the highest level while consistently giving us a dose of her attractiveness, sense of style, and hotness.

Tems

Tems is a ceiling shatterer and a game changer in the Nigerian music industry. Where it took others ten years to reach, the Afro-soul genius did that in the space of three years of her career.

When exceptional talent matches outstanding beauty, there are so many things to love about that person, which is the case with the Higher crooner.

A rinsing artist with a Grammy award in the pouch Even without her music, Tems carries the charm to capture the hearts of netizens whenever she posts on social media.

Osas Igbodaro

Osas Igbodaro is enjoying the peak of her career, and we love that for her. Last year, the gorgeous actress won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Actress of the Year.

Fans of the actress always remember to remind the public of how beautiful she is whenever she makes a post on social media. Osas is an embodiment of being a beauty and knowing one’s onions.

Funke Akindele hails Bimbo Ademoye for her role in ‘Gangs of Lagos’

Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele sparked reactions online with a comment she shared about her junior colleague Bimbo Ademoye.

Funke Akindele commented on a post shared by Bimbo Ademoye on her Instagram page, hailing her for a tremendous job done on a new movie she starred in.

Gangs of Lagos has been the number movie and has been trending on social media for its vivid description of the underworld of Isale Eko

Source: Legit.ng