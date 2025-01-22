Mason Greenwood was ostracised from the England national team following his arrest on the suspicion of assault

The English FA had stated that the former Manchester United striker will no longer play for the Three Lions

Greenwood, who was born to an English mother and Jamaican father, has switched allegiance to play for the Reggae Boyz

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

After the English FA made it clear that he would not represent the national team again, former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has switched international teams.

Reports claim that the Marseille of France star has "completed paperwork" to switch international allegiance from England to Jamaica.

The 23-year-old is said to have signed all necessary paperwork as he is also qualified to represent the Reggae Boyz.

Mason Greenwood has signed all the paperwork for him to play for Jamaica. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno.

Source: Getty Images

Daily Star reports that Greenwood was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England, to an English mother and a Jamaican father.

He made just one national team appearance for England when he came on as a substitute in a 2020–21 UEFA Nations League game against Iceland.

Greenwood's career in Limbo

In September 2020, Greenwood and Phil Foden were ostracised from the England camp after breaking COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

The duo left their location at a hotel in Iceland, and media reports alleged that the players had met two women in another part of the facility.

His career has been in limbo after he was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of assault.

He was later charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In February 2023, all charges against the forward were dropped, but the English FA stated that he would no longer play for them.

He is an important member of the Marseille squad, and according to Footy Stats, Greenwood passes the ball roughly 41.18 times during a game with a pass completion rate of 84.43%.

He also plays 1.54 key passes each game, which leads to significant scoring chances. Overall, Greenwood's xA (Expected Assists) output is 0.23 per 90 minutes.

The striker has netted 12 Ligue 1 goals and created 3 assists in 18 matches this season.

Former England manager Steve McClaren is the current head coach of the Jamaican national team. He is set to lead the team to two friendly matches next month.

Marseille would not allow Greenwood to leave for the February matches following his impact at the moment.

GOAL reports that he is expected to make his debut for Jamaica during their World Cup qualifying games in June.

Man Utd include surprise clause to Greenwood's deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United added a surprise clause in Greenwood's contract following the player's transfer to Marseille.

The Old Trafford outfit included a buy-back option in the player's deal, which could be activated in the future.

While such clauses are fairly routine for academy graduates or young talent, this one may be viewed as questionable given Greenwood's recent history.

The striker has since returned to his goal-scoring form in France.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng