A number of people have been quite lucky to receive cash donations from celebrities in the country

Within a few months into 2023, some random Nigerians have witnessed a turnaround in their lives, and this is due to the cash gifts they received

In this article, Legit.ng, takes a look at popular Nigerian celebrities who have gifted N1m and above to random people

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Thanks to luck, some random Nigerians have witnessed a turnaround in their lives after they unexpectedly received cash gifts worth millions from some celebrities.

For some, the donations came through social media; for others, it was about being at the right place at the right time.

Davido gifts Keke driver N1m. Credit: @davido @donjazzy @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular Nigerian celebrities who have gifted N1 and above to random people. See them below:

1. Davido and the Keke driver

The DMW label boss rewarded a Keke driver, who happened to be a big fan, with N1 million for showing him love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was after a viral video of the young Keke Marwa (tricycle) driver who pasted stickers of Davido’s photos all over his ‘machine’ caught the singer's attention.

The singer would later contact Tunde Ednut, who shared a screenshot of the DM he received from Davido where he made the N1 million pledge.

2. Don Jazzy blesses man living in a kiosk with daughter

The Mavin label boss trended online over the unique act of philanthropy he showed a young struggling netizen.

Don Jazzy gave the young man, who had taken to his Twitter handle, to beg him for help, N1 million, which made headlines.

3. Mr P stuns physically-challenged man

A highlight from Comedian AY Live Easter show was when singer Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, gifted a physically-challenged comedian N1m.

According to Mr P, the comedian stunned him with his stage performance despite his disabilities.

4. Lucky fans win big at Tunde Ednut's birthday party

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut's birthday party was celebrated in style in 2023 as the celebration took place at different locations within and outside Nigeria.

A lucky fan who attended Ednut's party in Benin, participated in a draw and won N1 million. While another lady at a party in Abuja also won N1m.

Watch the video, showing the moment the lady won in Abuja below:

Watch the video, showing the moment the man won in Benin below:

5. Adekunle Gold surprises physically challenged boy

Adekunle Gold brought smiles to Adebolu Adejobi's face as he paid a surprise visit to the 19-year-old cerebral palsy warrior.

A highlight of the singer's visit was when his team announced he would be gifting the 19-year-old N2m towards his education.

Man wins Tunde Ednut's car gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how a young man went home as the proud owner of a Hyundai car, thanks to Tunde Ednut.

The blogger who had an elaborate birthday celebration gifted the red car worth N4.8 million naira to a man in what appeared to be a raffle draw.

Videos posted by Ednut captured the moment he was announced as the winner.

Source: Legit.ng