Federal Workers Forum deemed the proposed N100,000 minimum wage inadequate for living conditions

Concerns raised over unpaid wage awards and promotion arrears affecting federal workers

Union leaders called for a nationwide strike against economic hardship and insecurity in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) said the proposed N100,000 minimum wage is below what could be regarded as a living wage.

The FWF described the offer as inadequate and incapable of addressing prevailing economic realities facing workers.

They argued that the N70,000 national minimum wage has failed to improve workers’ purchasing power, adding that deductions further reduced the actual benefits received by workers.

The forum also expressed concern over the non-implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance and outstanding wage award arrears promised by government officials.

The workers made this known at the end of a meeting and opinion poll to deliberate on hardship and insecurity across the country.

As reported by Vanguard, Andrew Emelieze, National Coordinator of FWF; Ayo Ogundele, National Secretary; and Aminu Yerima, National Mobilisation Officer of the forum, made this known in a communiqué jointly signed on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

“Workers have continued to face severe economic hardship arising from inflation, high living costs, fuel subsidy removal, and the declining value of the naira.

“Many federal workers are still being owed promotion arrears, wage awards, duty tour allowances, and other entitlements accumulated over several years,”

According to the forum, the proposal N100,000 minimum wage is a “Greek gift.”

Reacting to the proposed N100,000 minimum wage reportedly canvassed by governors,

“To us, this is the height of hypocrisy. These same governors, most of whom said they could not afford the N70,000 minimum wage, are now proposing N100,000,”

“The N100,000 proposal is not a living wage. We condemn and reject this proposal in all its forms and entirety.”

The forum further urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to declare an indefinite nationwide strike over hardship and insecurity.

NLC rejects governors’ N100,000 minimum wage proposal

Recall that Nigerian governors are weighing a new minimum wage of N100,000 to ease the burden of rising inflation and living costs.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has dismissed the proposal as unrealistic, insisting workers need up to N1 million monthly to survive current economic pressures.

The debate over wages comes amid worsening economic conditions, with unions warning that recent increases in fuel, electricity, and food prices have eroded workers’ earnings.

Gov tells Tinubu to increase minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor AbdulRazaq urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to raise Nigeria's minimum wage to N100,000 amid economic reforms.

The NGF chairman cites improved state finances as justification for new wage discussions amid rising living costs.

He called for a wage review, which coincides with labor demands for better pay to combat inflation pressures on workers

Source: Legit.ng