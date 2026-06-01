Man Shares Amazing Sketch of Alexx Ekubo, Mourns Nollywood Star Following His Untimely Passing
- A Nigerian artist drew a charcoal sketch of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo to honour his memory
- The artist expressed sadness over how quickly people seem to move on after the death of a public figure
- The artwork surfaced on social media weeks after the popular Nigerian actor passed away at the age of 40
A Nigerian artist identified on Facebook as Oyimkudos Artz has paid tribute to the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo by sharing a charcoal sketch of him.
The artist posted the hand-drawn portrait to honour the memory of the film star who passed away recently.
Man mourns Alexx Ekubo
The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 following health complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. The news of his demise threw the Nigerian entertainment industry and fans into mourning.
While sharing the artwork on his page, the artist reflected on how transient life is and how quickly people are forgotten after they pass away. He noted that everyone eventually returns to facing their personal realities.
Oyimkudos Artz wrote:
"A quick charcoal sketch of Alexx Ekubo
So Alex’s gone and forgot just like that 😩
Everybody carry their cross."
Reactions as man mourns Alexx Ekubo
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the artist's post below:
Kudos Pen said:
"Bravo."
See the Facebook page below:
Lady shares WhatsApp chat with Alexx Ekubo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian content creator has shared screenshots of her last private WhatsApp conversations with the late actor Alexx Ekubo.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng