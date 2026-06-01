A Nigerian artist drew a charcoal sketch of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo to honour his memory

The artist expressed sadness over how quickly people seem to move on after the death of a public figure

The artwork surfaced on social media weeks after the popular Nigerian actor passed away at the age of 40

A Nigerian artist identified on Facebook as Oyimkudos Artz has paid tribute to the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo by sharing a charcoal sketch of him.

The artist posted the hand-drawn portrait to honour the memory of the film star who passed away recently.

A Nigerian man mourns Alexx Ekubo by making a sketch of him. Photo credit: Oyimkudos Artz/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Man mourns Alexx Ekubo

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 following health complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. The news of his demise threw the Nigerian entertainment industry and fans into mourning.

While sharing the artwork on his page, the artist reflected on how transient life is and how quickly people are forgotten after they pass away. He noted that everyone eventually returns to facing their personal realities.

Oyimkudos Artz wrote:

"A quick charcoal sketch of Alexx Ekubo

So Alex’s gone and forgot just like that 😩

Everybody carry their cross."

Reactions as man mourns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the artist's post below:

Kudos Pen said:

"Bravo."

See the Facebook page below:

Lady shares WhatsApp chat with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian content creator has shared screenshots of her last private WhatsApp conversations with the late actor Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng