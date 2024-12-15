Dancer and singer Lil Smart has revealed why he took N1 million from Verydarkman (VDM) for flight tickets to Abuja without showing up

Lil Smart had accused Naira Marley and Zinoleesky of physical assault and attempting to kidnap him, and VDM decided to help him with the case

The social media critic said he was no longer interested in the case, and he asked Lil Smart to return his money

Dancer and singer Idowu Smart Emmanuel, aka Lil Smart, has said he did not show up in Abuja after social media critic Verydarkman (VDM) gave him N1 million for a flight ticket because he did not trust him.

He described VDM's concern about his case as suspicious and said it was the reason he ghosted him.

Lil Smart said another reason for his action was due to how VDM had handled the late singer Mohbad's case. He recalled how the artiste's death was blamed on the DNA of his little son Liam.

Lil Smart accuses Naira Marley of assault

Earlier, Lil Smart had accused singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, of beating him and attempting to kidnap him. He expressed sadness and said he was going to take up the case, and it spurred VDM, real name Vincent Otse, to wade into the issue.

After Lil Smart did not turn up for VDM to help him pursue the case with the Abuja Police Command, the social media critic asked the dancer to return his money because he wasn't interested in his allegations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky anymore.

See Lil Smart and VDM's statements below:

Reactions as Lil Smart ghosts VDM

VDM reacts to Lil Smart's allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had reacted to Lil Smart's disturbing allegations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

The social media critic, who urged the formerly Marlian signee to reach out to him, also advised him to protect his evidence.

Verydarkman, who recently partied with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky at a nightclub, made his stance known on the drama.

