150+ great royal names for boys and girls that sound positively regal
One of the key responsibilities of parents is naming their children. If you think of giving your children royal names, you will be surprised to find numerous names that sound positively regal. Such names are beautiful and show how much you value your children.
Over time, the royal families have inspired many people with their elegance, style of leadership, charitable works, and many other great deeds. For that reason, many people have opted to name their children after royal family members. If you are one of such people but cannot think of good royal names for your kids, here is a list you can choose from.
Royal names for girls
Queens ruled different parts of the world, and some of their legacies and names remain unforgotten. Their names are nice choices for baby girls, and here is a compilation of elegant queen names you can give to your daughters.
- Adela – Noble or serene
- Albertime – Intelligent
- Alexandra – Defender of men
- Alice – Noble kind
- Anastasia – Resurrection
- Anne – Favour or grace
- Beatrice – Bringer of joy
- Berenice – Bringer of Victory
- Camilla – Freeborn
- Caroline – Strong
- Catherine – Pure or clear
- Charlene – Full-grown
- Charlotte – Strong and virile
- Christina – Follower of Christ
- Clementina – Mild and gentle
- Cordelia – Jewel of the sea
- Cosima – Order or decency
- Diana – Heavenly
- Eleanor – Bright
- Elizabeth – Oath of God
- Eloise – Battle maiden
- Frances – Free one
- Gabriella – Woman of God
- Georgiana – Farmer
- Grace – God’s favour
- Gwyneth – White, fair, and blessed
- Helen – Light
- Henrietta – Home ruler
- Isabella – Devoted to God
- Isla – An island
- Isobel – God’s promise
- Jane – Jehovah has been gracious
- Kate – Pure
- Lilibet – Oath of God
- Louise – Famous warrior
- Lucia – Graceful light
- Makeda – The beautiful
- Margaret – Pearl
- Marie – Sea of bitterness
- Marjorie – Pearl
- Mary – Mother of God
- Matilda – Strength
- Mauda – Battle mighty
- Mia – Rebellion
- Noor – Light
- Patricia – Noble
- Philippa – Lover of horses
- Quinn – Wisdom
- Rosalind – Beautiful rose
- Rose – Flower
- Savannah – Flat tropical grassland
- Sibylla – Oracle
- Theodora – Gift of God
- Sophia – Wisdom
- Thyra – Thor’s struggle
- Ursula – Little female bear
- Victoria – Victory or conquer
- Wanda – Wanderer
- Wilhelmina – Protector
Royal names for boys
Like girls, boys also have plenty of royal names to choose from. Some of them are king names derived from the Bible, while others belonged to kings who ruled the world after Christ’s death. Besides kings, royal boy names have also been inspired by movie characters.
- Adam – The first man on earth
- Ade – Royal
- Albert – Noble and bright
- Alexander – King of ancient Greece
- Alfonso – Noble and brave
- Alfred – Wise counsellor
- Andrew – Strong and manly
- Antony – Priceless one
- Archie – Very brave
- Arthur – Strong as a bear
- Augustus – Great and magnificent
- Baron – Royal
- Carl – Freeman
- Chadwick – King of Wakanda
- Charles – Freeman
- Chike – Power of God
- Christian – Follower of Christ
- Christopher – Bearer of Christ
- Conor – Lover of hounds
- David – Beloved. King in the Hebrew Bible
- Earl – Chief
- Edgar – Wealthy spearman
- Edmund – Fortunate protector
- Edoardo – Wealthy guard
- Edward – Wealthy guardian
- Frederick – Peaceful ruler
- Fumihito – Compassionate
- Gabriel – God is my strength
- George – Farmer
- Haakan – High son
- Hadrian – Dark-haired famed Roman Emperor
- Harald – War chief
- Harry – House of the ruler
- Hisahito – Serene and virtuous
- Humphrey – Peaceful warrior
- Jacques – Supplanter
- Jasper – Bringer of treasure
- Julian – Youthful
- Keoua – The rain cloud
- Leopold – Brave warrior
- Lionel – A young lion
- Louis – Famous warrior
- Lucas – Noble
- Lunalio – High above
- Malcolm – A devotee of Saint Columbia
- Malik – King
- Delroy – Servant of the king
- Emyr – Lord
- Eric – Eternal ruler
- Kgosi – Chief
- Kian – Foundation
- Kingsley – King’s meadow
- Leroy – The king
- Longwang – Dragon king
- Rana – Eye-catching
- Rajan – Ruler
- Rajesh – Ruler of the kings
- Reagan – Little king
- Regulus – Prince
- Rey – King
- Rex – King
- Rian – Little king
- Rory – Red king
- Rhodri – Wheel king
- Ruaidhri – Red king
- Steven – Crown or wreath
- Shahjahan – King of the world
- Sigourney – Daring king
- Vercingetorix – King over warriors
- Viceroy – Ruler who represents the king
- Vladimir – Universal ruler
- Aldrich – Of great power
Amazing princess names for your baby girl
Your bundle of joy deserves a name that will inspire her to greatness. If you are looking for princess-inspired names, here are some royal girl names worth looking into.
- Chilonis – A Spartan princess
- Marina – From the sea
- Leonor – Sunray
- Hatshepsut – Foremost of noble women
- Joan – God’s gracious gift
- Julia – Youthful
- Maria – Beloved
- Meera – Saintly woman
- Suiko – Water fox
- Tamar – Date palm tree
- Zhao – Quick walk
- Ameerah – Prosperous
- Angela – Messenger of God
- Astrid – Divinely beautiful
- Chimi – Parrot
- Clotilde – Famous in battle
- Haya – Life
- Jetsun – venerable
- Kalina – Love and affection
- Keisha – Cinnamon
- Lalla – My lady
- Letizia – Joyous, happy
- Madeleine – From the city of Magdala
- Margretha – Pearl
- Meghan – Pearl
- Buppha – Flower
- Petra – Unshakable and resilient
- Rania – Singing queen
- Sikhanyiso – Light lamp
- Siri – Beautiful victory
- Sofia – Wisdom
- Tatiana – Fairy Queen
- Zara – Radiance
- Belle – Beautiful
- Elsa – Pledge to God
Prince names for your little baby boy
If you are looking for boy names that mean royalty, here is a list of unique tags you should consider.
- Oscar – God’s spear
- Theo – Gift of God
- Magnus – Greatest
- Louis – Renowned warrior
- Samuel – Told by God
- Vincent – Conquering
- Lucas – From Lucania
- William – Resolute protection
- Max – Greatest
- Gabriel – God is my strength
- Casimir – Destroyer of peace
- Philip – Lover of horses
- John – God is gracious
- Richard – Dominant ruler
- Abban – Lion
- Adelio – Father of the little prince
- Ara – King
- Basil – Valiant
- Brennus – King
- Cadeyrn – Battle king
- Conrad – Brave counsel
- Conri – King of hounds
- Cyril – Master
- Darian – One with kingly traits
- Donovan – Dark-haired leader
Finding great royal names does not have to be stressful with the above suggestions. They are nice names with deep meanings that will likely motivate your children to become great people in the future.
