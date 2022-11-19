150+ great royal names for boys and girls that sound positively regal

One of the key responsibilities of parents is naming their children. If you think of giving your children royal names, you will be surprised to find numerous names that sound positively regal. Such names are beautiful and show how much you value your children.

Over time, the royal families have inspired many people with their elegance, style of leadership, charitable works, and many other great deeds. For that reason, many people have opted to name their children after royal family members. If you are one of such people but cannot think of good royal names for your kids, here is a list you can choose from.

Royal names for girls

Queens ruled different parts of the world, and some of their legacies and names remain unforgotten. Their names are nice choices for baby girls, and here is a compilation of elegant queen names you can give to your daughters.

Adela – Noble or serene

Albertime – Intelligent

Alexandra – Defender of men

Alice – Noble kind

Anastasia – Resurrection

Anne – Favour or grace

Beatrice – Bringer of joy

Berenice – Bringer of Victory

Camilla – Freeborn

Caroline – Strong

Catherine – Pure or clear

Charlene – Full-grown

Charlotte – Strong and virile

Christina – Follower of Christ

Clementina – Mild and gentle

Cordelia – Jewel of the sea

Cosima – Order or decency

Diana – Heavenly

Eleanor – Bright

Elizabeth – Oath of God

Eloise – Battle maiden

Frances – Free one

Gabriella – Woman of God

Georgiana – Farmer

Grace – God’s favour

Gwyneth – White, fair, and blessed

Helen – Light

Henrietta – Home ruler

Isabella – Devoted to God

Isla – An island

Isobel – God’s promise

Jane – Jehovah has been gracious

Kate – Pure

Lilibet – Oath of God

Louise – Famous warrior

Lucia – Graceful light

Makeda – The beautiful

Margaret – Pearl

Marie – Sea of bitterness

Marjorie – Pearl

Mary – Mother of God

Matilda – Strength

Mauda – Battle mighty

Mia – Rebellion

Noor – Light

Patricia – Noble

Philippa – Lover of horses

Quinn – Wisdom

Rosalind – Beautiful rose

Rose – Flower

Savannah – Flat tropical grassland

Sibylla – Oracle

Theodora – Gift of God

Sophia – Wisdom

Thyra – Thor’s struggle

Ursula – Little female bear

Victoria – Victory or conquer

Wanda – Wanderer

Wilhelmina – Protector

Royal names for boys

Like girls, boys also have plenty of royal names to choose from. Some of them are king names derived from the Bible, while others belonged to kings who ruled the world after Christ’s death. Besides kings, royal boy names have also been inspired by movie characters.

Adam – The first man on earth

Ade – Royal

Albert – Noble and bright

Alexander – King of ancient Greece

Alfonso – Noble and brave

Alfred – Wise counsellor

Andrew – Strong and manly

Antony – Priceless one

Archie – Very brave

Arthur – Strong as a bear

Augustus – Great and magnificent

Baron – Royal

Carl – Freeman

Chadwick – King of Wakanda

Charles – Freeman

Chike – Power of God

Christian – Follower of Christ

Christopher – Bearer of Christ

Conor – Lover of hounds

David – Beloved. King in the Hebrew Bible

Earl – Chief

Edgar – Wealthy spearman

Edmund – Fortunate protector

Edoardo – Wealthy guard

Edward – Wealthy guardian

Frederick – Peaceful ruler

Fumihito – Compassionate

Gabriel – God is my strength

George – Farmer

Haakan – High son

Hadrian – Dark-haired famed Roman Emperor

Harald – War chief

Harry – House of the ruler

Hisahito – Serene and virtuous

Humphrey – Peaceful warrior

Jacques – Supplanter

Jasper – Bringer of treasure

Julian – Youthful

Keoua – The rain cloud

Leopold – Brave warrior

Lionel – A young lion

Louis – Famous warrior

Lucas – Noble

Lunalio – High above

Malcolm – A devotee of Saint Columbia

Malik – King

Delroy – Servant of the king

Emyr – Lord

Eric – Eternal ruler

Kgosi – Chief

Kian – Foundation

Kingsley – King’s meadow

Leroy – The king

Longwang – Dragon king

Rana – Eye-catching

Rajan – Ruler

Rajesh – Ruler of the kings

Reagan – Little king

Regulus – Prince

Rey – King

Rex – King

Rian – Little king

Rory – Red king

Rhodri – Wheel king

Ruaidhri – Red king

Steven – Crown or wreath

Shahjahan – King of the world

Sigourney – Daring king

Vercingetorix – King over warriors

Viceroy – Ruler who represents the king

Vladimir – Universal ruler

Aldrich – Of great power

Amazing princess names for your baby girl

Your bundle of joy deserves a name that will inspire her to greatness. If you are looking for princess-inspired names, here are some royal girl names worth looking into.

Chilonis – A Spartan princess

Marina – From the sea

Leonor – Sunray

Hatshepsut – Foremost of noble women

Joan – God’s gracious gift

Julia – Youthful

Maria – Beloved

Meera – Saintly woman

Suiko – Water fox

Tamar – Date palm tree

Zhao – Quick walk

Ameerah – Prosperous

Angela – Messenger of God

Astrid – Divinely beautiful

Chimi – Parrot

Clotilde – Famous in battle

Haya – Life

Jetsun – venerable

Kalina – Love and affection

Keisha – Cinnamon

Lalla – My lady

Letizia – Joyous, happy

Madeleine – From the city of Magdala

Margretha – Pearl

Meghan – Pearl

Buppha – Flower

Petra – Unshakable and resilient

Rania – Singing queen

Sikhanyiso – Light lamp

Siri – Beautiful victory

Sofia – Wisdom

Tatiana – Fairy Queen

Zara – Radiance

Belle – Beautiful

Elsa – Pledge to God

Prince names for your little baby boy

If you are looking for boy names that mean royalty, here is a list of unique tags you should consider.

Oscar – God’s spear

Theo – Gift of God

Magnus – Greatest

Louis – Renowned warrior

Samuel – Told by God

Vincent – Conquering

Lucas – From Lucania

William – Resolute protection

Max – Greatest

Gabriel – God is my strength

Casimir – Destroyer of peace

Philip – Lover of horses

John – God is gracious

Richard – Dominant ruler

Abban – Lion

Adelio – Father of the little prince

Ara – King

Basil – Valiant

Brennus – King

Cadeyrn – Battle king

Conrad – Brave counsel

Conri – King of hounds

Cyril – Master

Darian – One with kingly traits

Donovan – Dark-haired leader

Finding great royal names does not have to be stressful with the above suggestions. They are nice names with deep meanings that will likely motivate your children to become great people in the future.

