Sabrina Vaz’s biography: what is known about the ASMR YouTuber?

Sabrina Vaz is a Canadian ASMR YouTuber. She is also famous for creating fantastic cover songs and lifestyle videos on YouTube. Her most-watched cover song video on YouTube is Nicki Minaj’s Starships. Furthermore, she is also a social media personality with lots of followers on Instagram.

As a talented singer, Sabrina Vaz chose YouTube as the best platform to showcase her singing prowess to the world. Find out more about her in her biography.

Profile summary

Full name : Sabrina Vaz

: Sabrina Vaz Nickname : Sabrina

: Sabrina Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : October 1, 1997

: October 1, 1997 Sabrina Vaz’s age : 24 years old (as of 2021)

: 24 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Canada

: Canada Current residence : Windsor, Ontario, Canada

: Windsor, Ontario, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 4”

: 5’ 4” Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Weight in pounds : 136

: 136 Weight in kilograms : 62

: 62 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : YouTuber

: YouTuber YouTube: sabrinavaz1

Sabrina Vaz’s bio

Vaz was born on October 1, 1997, in Windsor, Canada. Her father is Portuguese, while her mother is French. She grew up in Windsor alongside her elder sister called Samantha.

She discovered her singing ability at a tender age, and her parents supported her in nurturing the talent.

How old is Sabrina Vaz?

The Canadian beauty is 24 years old as of 2021. Sabrina Vaz’s birthday is on October 1.

Career

Vaz created her YouTube channel on May 4, 2009, when she was 11 years old, and currently, the channel has more than 500K subscribers. She uses the platform to post videos of herself performing popular cover songs. Sometimes she appears on the videos alongside some of her family members or famous personalities such as Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, and Ellie Goulding.

Her most-watched cover song videos on the channel include Starships by Nikki Minaj, Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne, and 22 by Taylor Swift. With her father’s help, Vaz has written and released several songs apart from the cover songs. A majority of Sabrina Vaz’s songs are in the Portuguese language.

The talented singer has also mastered the art of entertaining her audience using autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). She incorporates the technique in most of her videos to soothe her listeners. Popular content on her YouTube channel include videos about lifestyle, beauty tips, and fashion.

Some of the viral videos on the channel are ASMR oil massage, ASMR haircut and style, and ASMR fitness consultation and sign up.

What is Sabrina Vaz’s net worth?

According to Celeb Net Worth, the cover singer’s net worth ranges between $37,891 and $626,664. Her primary source of income is earnings from YouTube.

Who is Sabrina Vaz dating?

The YouTuber is currently single. Despite publicly disclosing most aspects of her life on her videos, Vaz has not revealed details about her love life.

How tall is Sabrina Vaz?

The Canadian stands at five feet and four inches tall. She has a slim body.

Where is Sabrina Vaz from?

She hails from Windsor, Canada, where she was born, raised, and resides currently.

Social media presence

Besides being a YouTuber, Vaz is also establishing herself as a social media celebrity. She is active on multiple social media platforms, and she has a significant number of followers. The Canadian cover singer has more than 54K followers on Instagram. Furthermore, she is also available on Patreon.

Without a doubt, Sabrina Vaz is a talented cover singer and ASMR YouTuber. With regular posts on social media, the YouTuber is getting more attention and gradually increasing her audience.

