Tyceno’s bio: age, real name, girlfriend, net worth, where is he from?

Tyceno is a successful internet personality from Auckland. He is well known as an NBA 2K gaming guru on Twitch and YouTube.

The YouTuber posing for a photo. Photo: @therealtyceno

Tyceno has won NBA 2K competitions many times, which has attracted both fame and monetary rewards his way. Read on to find out all about his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Sharaz Aslam

Nickname: Tyceno

Gender: Male

Date of birth: September 25, 1996

Age: 25 (As of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Libra

Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand

Current residence: Auckland, New Zealand

Nationality: New Zealand

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5'6"

Height in centimetres: 168

Hair colour: Dark brown

Eye colour: Dark brown

Relationship status: Dating

Girlfriend: Angelmelly

Profession: YouTuber, Twitch streamer

Net worth: $1 million- $5 million

Instagram: @therealtyceno

Twitter: @TheRealTyceno

Twitch: Tyceno

YouTube: Tyceno

Tyceno's biography

Tyceno's real name is Sharaz Aslam.

Where is Tyceno from? He hails from Auckland, New Zealand.

The streamer taking a selfie. Photo: @therealtyceno

How old is Tyceno?

The gamer was born on September 25, 1996. As of 2021, he is 25 years old.

Tyceno's career

The internet personality's first formal job was typing up court cases when he was 18 years old. He didn't like the job, so he decided to quit and do YouTube and Twitch full-time instead. He started a YouTube channel where he posts NBA 2K videos in August 2016.

Sharaz is also a streamer on Twitch. He became a Twitch partner in 2017. He primarily plays NBA 2K, but he also plays other games such as Battle Royale, MyPark, and Fortnite.

Aslam often shares pictures reflecting the NBA sector, as well as quotes from famous NBA stars. The internet star has achieved great popularity for his NBA gaming videos and live streams. He has over 1.03 million subscribers on YouTube and over 594K followers on Twitch.

Sharaz is so good at NBA 2K that Forbes recognized his incredible skill. He was also chosen as one of the influencers to represent NBA 2K21 on next-gen platforms.

What happened to Tyceno?

Aslam quit his position as a 'mayor' for NBA 2K21 in December 2020. He claimed that the role was just a title with no power, and he didn't get to achieve anything with it.

Tyceno and Angelmelly's relationship

The YouTuber is thought to be dating his fellow streamer AngelMelly.

In April 2021, Tyceno's girlfriend tweeted that she and Tyceno were still together and that she was not pregnant. This was in response to the rumour that had been going around the internet that she was pregnant and that she and Sharaz had gone their separate ways.

Where does Tyceno live?

The YouTuber has not revealed where he currently lives but is thought to be living in his hometown in Auckland, New Zealand.

The YouTuber posing in front of his car. Photo: @therealtyceno

Tyceno's net worth

Sharaz's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. His income is attributable to the collaborations and partnerships he has managed to get as a famous internet personality. He also earns an income from YouTube ads and his Twitch partnership.

The content creator bought a BMW i8 in 2020. He thanked his followers for making it possible for him to treat himself with his dream car.

Tyceno is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, well-known for his NBA 2K gaming expertise. He is from New Zealand and has a successful career as an internet personality.

