A tragic accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, April 30, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, with six others left injured.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway incident details

The collision took place around 1:30 pm near Car Park C, located in Mowe, within the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The crash involved a Yellow Mazda bus, which bore the registration number LGB465XA, and a Howo truck, whose registration details are currently unavailable.

Florence Okupe, the Route Commander and Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed that a total of 12 passengers were involved in the incident, Channels Television reported.

"Five people lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries," she stated.

The injured were quickly rushed to Famobis Hospital in Mowe, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Idera Morgue.

Possible causes of the accident

Okupe pointed to possible causes for the accident, which include speeding, brake failure, and a loss of control on the part of the Howo truck driver.

It is believed the truck collided with the Mazda bus as the driver attempted a turn at Car Park C.

Authorities' response

Akinwumi Fasakin, the Sector Commander of Ogun State, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, Daily Trust reported.

He urged road users to drive with full attention and adhere to prescribed speed limits.

"We also encourage fleet operators to install speed limit devices on their vehicles and conduct regular mechanical checks to ensure safety," Fasakin added.

The authorities continue to investigate the crash while calling for enhanced vigilance on the roads.

