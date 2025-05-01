A student of the Lagos State University (LASU) has shared her frustration after failing her examination despite reading hard

The student said she was wondering why she failed after reading well and writing her heart out in the examination hall

Due to her frustration, the lady declared that university was a scam and wondered if lecturers found joy in failing students

A student of the Lagos State University (LASU) was seen crying in a trending video after she failed her examination.

The student sounded very bitter as she said she did not know why she failed because she studied very hard before the examination.

In her video, the student, identified as Praise, said she studied and wrote her heart out during the examination, but she still did not make it.

Praise wondered if lecturers found joy in failing students during examinations.

Due to the way she failed the examination, she declared that university is a scam.

However, many people in her comment section told her to raise a dispute and submit an appeal if she was sure that she did well in the examination but was wrongly failed.

The video is captioned:

"LASU thank you for ruining my life."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student fails her examination in LASU

@VICTOR said:

"If you're sure you wrote what is correct, you can actually appeal for your result. Rewrite the exam."

@EstybeeCakesAndTreats said:

"I’m currently in this position as well, the worst part of my own is that people that I even teach in the exam hall had 2 and I had 0."

@Sheadaisy said:

"Studying english in lasu caused depression for me. I laugh at myself when I remember how I suffered."

@JéFF said:

"I don refresh portal 20times cause no be me get that result."

@Ugly god said:

"Yo let me tell you the logic I used …….bro start night class like a week before or two weeks before exams. Photocopy your colleague note way dey up to date … con start to dey cram the hand out word for work ….if you read 5 lines recite am like 4 to 5 time if you forget cram am again b4 you read extra 4 lines….bare it in mind that where ever you are going you should recite what you’ve cram…and alway note what start’s the paragraphs…A paragraph can start with “The” and the next paragraph starts with “There."

@PINTEREST FRAMES AT LASU-OJO said:

"Let me tell you my story! I graduated from LASU. My hod uploaded the wrong scores and they were all 1 and 2. And I went to check my script it was 4,3&5, senate approved it before he could change it."

Students praise LASU cleaner for her dedication

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has become popular among students of the Lagos State University's College of Medicine.

The woman does her job with a lot of dedication and care such that many students have come to know her.

In a video documentary which told her story on YouTube, the woman said she loves her job because it is what she uses to feed.

