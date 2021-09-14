Model Emma Kotos’ biography: age, height, nationality, partner

Emma Kotos is a young American model and social media personality. She rose to prominence after sharing her modelling pictures on her Instagram account, thereby getting the attention of many Instagram users.

Nowadays, social media platforms allow many people to showcase their talents and become worldwide celebrities. Kotos is one such person who has pounced on the chance to let the world know how good she is in modelling. Check out her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Emma Kotos

: Emma Kotos Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : July 4, 1998

: July 4, 1998 Age : 23 years old (as of September 2021)

: 23 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Seattle, Washington, USA

: Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Emma Kotos’ height in feet : 5’ 2”

: 5’ 2” Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 104

: 104 Weight in kilograms : 47

: 47 Body measurements in inches : 31-25-35

: 31-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-64-91

: 81-64-91 Shoe size : 35.5 EU

: 35.5 EU Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Brandon Gray

: Brandon Gray College : The University of the West of England

: The University of the West of England Profession: Model and social media celebrity

Emma Kotos’ biography

Emma Kotos was born on July 4, 1998, in Seattle, Washington, USA. She spent most of her childhood in Hartford, Connecticut, USA but currently, she resides in Los Angeles, California.

Despite being a well-known personality, details of her family members are not known. She has, however, posted pictures of her dad with her when she was young on Instagram.

What is Emma Kotos’ age?

The model is 23 years old as of September 2021. She celebrates her birthday on July 4.

What is Emma Kotos’ nationality?

Kotos is an American. Furthermore, she was born and raised in the country.

Education

Kotos attended a high school in Hartford and later joined the University of the West of England, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree.

Emma Kotos’ modelling career

The Seattle native rose to fame after joining Instagram and started sharing her modelling pictures. As a result, she gained a considerable following on the platform and even caught the attention of some popular commercial brands.

As a social media star and model, she has promoted fashion and beauty brands such as Sam Marcel, Honey Birdette, Eats Lingerie, Calvin Klein, For Love & Lemon, Andi Bagus, Yandy, Tiger Mist and Vivamacity Jewellery.

Besides modelling, Emma is also a fitness enthusiast. She loves working out to keep her body in shape for her modelling career.

What is Emma Kotos’ net worth?

Kotos draws quite a substantial income from modelling through brand endorsements on her social media accounts. However, details of her exact net worth cannot be ascertained accurately, but the News Unzip website alleges that her net worth ranges between $500 K and $650 K.

Is Emma Kotos married?

Who is Emma Kotos’ husband? The American model is not yet married.

Who is Emma Kotos’ boyfriend?

Kotos is currently dating Brandon Gray. She ocassionally shares his pictures on her Instagram account.

Emma Kotos’ bf is also into the fashion and beauty world as a model.

Body measurements

The social media star stands at five feet and two inches and weighs 104 pounds. She has a slim body type.

So far, Emma Kotos is thriving in her modelling career. By posting her pictures on her Instagram account, she continues to get more followers and catch commercial brands' attention.

