The man noted that he locked his machine because he used a prepaid meter for his shop and wanted to conserve electricity.

A Nigerian tailor showed how locking his machine with a padlock helped him to save electricity.

In a video by @macbryce01 on TikTok, he said that he was locking it so that his apprentices would not use it in his absence.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said:

“This is how I padlock my machine before I leave. They just gave us a prepaid metre. I cannot let one apprentice spoil my life. That is how they would have one girlfriend's clothes they would adjust. I can't let them destroy my life.”

The video was captioned:

“Prepaid wahala. I dey padlock my machine before I comot. Prepaid wan kill me. New update for tailors. ”

Reactions as tailor uses padlock to lock sewing machine

Many who came across the video hailed the man's creative move and shared their observations about it.

Fellow tailors also shared their similar experiences with apprentices.

@Ma’vic Fashion:

"Machine and prepaid are friendly but machine with iron is a no."

@<> said:

"But that thing risk if them play rough play nko."

@Hairbybikeh said :

"HAaaa what did I just watch. What!!! Oga eburu ooo."

@Rock&Roll said:

"Na only scissors you padlock from what am seeing for where screwdriver Dey."

@wonuola exclusive stitches said:

"Thank you ooo, especially one of my girl. she will sewing her clothes fast fast, even leave my work."

@royjessic said

":Your machine never locked before when your apprentice press it by force."

@Next_Rated said:

"If the key lost you go see shege before you see the padlock bread cos this padlock no dey break."

@Toscorino6 said:

"Sha no loose guard the key because we will ensure say we duplicate am ni."

@Asabi akintunde top said:

"It’s better you padlock your iron,the iron consumed light more than machine."

A Nigerian tailor went viral after showing how he protected his machine from his apprentices. Photo: @macbryceo1

