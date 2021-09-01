Nigerians have been asked to disregard news that the PDP has zoned its presidential ticket to the north

According to a former National Legal Adviser of the party, Mark Jacob, nobody has discussed zoning at the party

Reports in some quarters had claimed that the party has zoned the presidency to the north and the chairmanship to the south

To many Nigerians who believe the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its presidential ticket to the north, Mark Jacob, a former national legal adviser of the party, wants them to know that this is far from the truth.

Jacob, who is also a former attorney general and commissioner of justice in Kaduna state, announced this on Monday, August 30, The Nation Newspaper reports.

A chieftain of PDP says the party has not zoned presidency to North.

He said:

“Nobody has discussed anything on zoning in our party. We have not zoned our party’s presidential ticket to the north. In fact, the feeling among members is that it should be zoned to the Southern part of the country."

He said the party would not take unpopular opinion from any of its members.

PDP set to conduct national convention

Meanwhile, the national caucus of PDP has reportedly agreed to submit a tentative date of October 30-31st, 2021 for the party’s national convention.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, announced this on Friday, August 27, after the national caucus meeting.

Tambuwal who is the governor of Sokoto state said an eight-member panel led by former Senate president, David Mark, has also been set up to interface with aggrieved party chieftains and ensure all court matters are withdrawn.

Former PDP governors, others lobby to produce Secondus’ successor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former governors on the platform of the PDP were lobbying for the next national chairman to emerge from within their ranks.

The ex-PDP governors took the step as preparations for the party's national convention continue.

The former governors also proposed the emergence of a bold and outspoken national chairman that won’t be tossed around by the powerful interests.

2023 presidency: Obasanjo coaches PDP on choice of candidate

In another report, the PDP National Working Committee recently reached out to former president Olusegun Obasanjo over the best presidential candidate the party should field in 2023.

In response, he asked the party to consider the pedigree of those aspiring to lead the country in 2023 before picking its presidential candidate.

He gave the advice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday, August 19.

