A trending video of Nigerian media personality, Radiogad, has stirred emotions online as he passionately praised Chioma Rowland, wife of superstar singer Davido, for winning the singer’s heart through what he described as “humility, respect, and loyalty.”

In the viral clip, Radiogad dismissed speculations of diabolic influence, stating that the real charm Chioma used to secure her place in Davido’s life is her calm demeanor, loyalty, and grace under pressure.

He said,

“The charm Chioma used on Davido to secure his heart is humility, respect, and loyalty. Chioma deserves everything she is getting today. She Never Talks Back at Davido” – Radiogad Says Chioma Is a Woman to Emulate

Radiogad compared Chioma to other women who respond to their partners with disrespect. He said what makes Chioma stand out is her silence even in difficult times.

He added,

“If Davido vex, Chioma no go talk. Not like some women wey go talk 100 things if their man just talk one. She dey talk well. She is humble."

He also applauded her for avoiding unnecessary public drama, saying,

“Have you ever seen Chioma granting interview saying nonsense? She is that type of woman. Others should copy her.”

Touching on Davido’s recent birthday surprises for Chioma, including a 700 million naira G-Wagon and diamond jewelry, Radiogad insisted she is worth every gift.

He said,

“Don’t envy her. Try to be like her. She’s not making noise, but she’s getting everything.”

See the video here:

Fans react to Radiogad’s statement

The video has triggered a flurry of mixed reactions online, with some fans begging to be taken to the "charm school" Chioma attended, while others questioned the authenticity of Radiogad’s claims.

@missokhifo joked:

“Please since you know where she went to, can you take me there?? 😂😂”

@dammyfresh wrote:

“😂😂😂 Nobody get patience again for this country. Una dey quick vex.”

@aircollection_bags affirmed:

“Humility is the charm!!!!”

@sheis.din fired back:

“Make one girl sef charm this fo0l make e rest.”

@emjeeyboutique__ admitted:

“Thank God for patience 😂 cos omo wetin I don type finish before I listen well ehn 😂”

@shalomokafor_1 was skeptical:

“Na Davido tell you all these things? 😂😂”

Other users joined the conversation with more comments:

@glory_mami stated:

“Whether na humility or not, Chioma dey win and we dey observe. No envy, just learn.”

@drahh_lekky wrote:

“My girl has been silent and classy from day one. This one na confirmation.”

@chizzy_ade said:

“Truth is, Chioma stay loyal even during tough times. No be mouth.”

@its_nancyjo wrote:

“All these small slay queens wey go insult man because of shawarma, una dey see am now?”

Radiogad praises Chioma for handling relationship drama quietly. Photos: @davido/Instagram

Ubi Franklin opens up on Chioma's birthday plan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ubi Franklin, has opened up on how Davido went all out to plan a surprise, luxury birthday party for his wife, Chioma Rowland, to mark her 30th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Ubi revealed that the planning began three weeks before the big day when Davido personally reached out to him to coordinate a secret celebration for TheChefChi.

