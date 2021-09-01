Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been urged by PDP leaders to participate more in the affairs of the party

The PDP chieftains on Tuesday, August 31, also appealed to Jonathan not to abandon the party at such a trying time

On his part, the former president assured the leadership that he is solidly behind the party and has no intention of abandoning it

The perceived silence of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan over the ordeals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a recipe for worry among party leaders.

This was majorly why a delegation led by the acting national chairman of the PDP, Yemi Akinwonmi, paid him a visit in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

Jonathan assured the PDP delegation that he is still in the party (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

Some top bigwigs on the team were Daisi Akintan, former caretaker secretary and a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) Helen Taiwo.

Apart from informing Jonathan of the happenings in the party, the delegates, according to a source who spoke with Punch, begged him not to abandon the platform.

The source said:

“The South West team were with the former President to appeal to him not to abandon the party.

“They also appealed to him to show more than a passing interest in the affairs of the party by becoming more actively involved in the activities of the party. The former President assured the team that he would not abandon the party.”

Meanwhile, following the agitation for shifting of the presidency to the south after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure in 2023, the main opposition was reportedly facing a hard time after it lost some of its governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some high-ranking members of the ruling party who pleaded anonymity informed Legit.ng's regional reporter, Nasir Dambatta that political kingmakers in APC had reportedly resolved to offer the party's 2023 presidential ticket to Jonathan.

The sources said that the party's acting national chairman and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami and Jigawa state governor, Badaru Abubakar, were said to be fighting fiercely to grab the slot of presidential running mate.

