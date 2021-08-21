The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been advised by former president Olusegun Obasanjo on the party's 2023 presidential candidate

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)' National Working Committee has reached out to former president Olusegun Obasanjo over the best candidate the party should field, Punch Newspaper reports.

In response, he asked the party to consider the pedigree of those aspiring to lead the country in 2023 before picking its presidential candidate.

He gave the advice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday, August 19.

He urged the party should to look at the way the president of the United States of America emerges from the two dominant political parties.

Obasanjo has told PDP what to do concerning 2023 presidency. Photo: Obasanjo Library

Source: Twitter

A source, who was part of the Thursday meeting , said the PDP leaders told the former President not to “siddon look” during this critical time.”

The PDP source said:

“We went to him and told him not to ‘siddon look’ as things are getting worse in the country. We also reminded him that the PDP gave him the platform that made him the president and also served as its chairman of BoT. Therefore, we asked him not to be unbothered about happenings in the party and the polity.”

