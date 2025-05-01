Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were eliminated from the AFC Champions League yesterday evening

Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale, with Ronaldo losing an open net goal in the final minutes

Fans have reacted to a viral video of Ronaldo ‘arguing with himself’ on the pitch after the defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo has caught the attention of football fans on social media for the wrong reason over a video of him behaving weirdly that went viral.

Al-Nassr were knocked out of the AFC Champions League in the semi-final by Kawasaki Frontale, losing 3-2 in the one-legged tie played in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after Al-Nassr were knocked out of the AFC Champions League. Photo by Click Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo missed the opportunity to give his side a fighting chance after missing an open net goal to force an equaliser in the closing minutes of the match.

The result confirms another trophyless season for the team, with the Portuguese superstar yet to win a major trophy since arriving at the club in January 2023.

Fans react to Ronaldo's behaviour

A video of Ronaldo is going viral on social media, showing him arguing with himself and gesticulating, possibly about his missed chance in the centre circle after the match ended.

The video generated reactions on X, with many fans asking him to leave football before it leaves him, while others accused him of talking to himself.

@Lateral_EN replied:

“Obsession beats talent — but if you don’t know when to stop, it ends up beating you.”

@danielrestreps replied:

“Trophyless for 3 seasons but can’t leave because the Saudis own him.”

@FMNafis00 replied:

“This is normal. You play out certain plays in your head and ask yourself where could I have done differently.”

@ChekwubeUzoechi wrote:

What can he not do? Man now speaks with signs.

@Joshua_Ubeku wrote:

“They knocked Ronaldo out of the AFC Champions League, and my G started speaking to ghosts! 😂💔”

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Al-Nassr against Kawasaki Frontale. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami out of CONCACAF CC

The unending debate between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s fans was on full display again yesterday, with the 40-year-old’s fans taking consolation in Inter Miami’s loss.

Messi's Miami lost 5-1 on aggregate to Vancouver Whitecaps to get knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the semi-final.

Fans made jokes that both players were knocked out of their continental tournaments at the same stage on the same days.

The Herons will play in the expanded summer 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to be played in the USA, and fans claimed they will be embarrassed out of the competition and are better off withdrawing.

Ronaldo set for new Al-Nassr contract

Legit.ng previously reported that Ronaldo is set to sign a new contract at Al-Nassr with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s new deal will extend until after the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He will receive an improved salary and also be offered shares in the club.

Source: Legit.ng