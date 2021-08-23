Political stakeholders in the opposition PDP are already plotting to ensure the next chairman of the party come from their group

FCT, Abuja - Former governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly lobbying for the next national chairman to emerge from within their ranks.

Leadership reported that the ex-PDP governors are taking the step as preparations for the party's national convention continue.

Legit.ng gathers that the former governors who met recently in Abuja also deliberated on the need for the next party chairman to emerge from a state that does not have a PDP governor in order to avoid the recurrent incident where the party national chairman and the incumbent governor are at loggerheads.

The former governors also proposed the emergence of a bold and outspoken national chairman that won’t be tossed around by the powerful interests, The News Nigeria also reported.

An anonymous source quoted by Leadership said the former governors two of their colleagues, one from the northwest and the other from the southwest, for the chairmanship seat.

However, the former governor nominated from the southwest reportedly declined interest in the national chairmanship seat while the forum settled on the nominee from the northwest.

Other power blocs interested in producing the next chairman of the PDP are the forum of former senators, the governors forum, former ministers forum and the National Assembly caucus.

Secondus: Obasanjo speaks after meeting PDP chairman

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed what he told the embattled national chairman of the PDP, Secondus, in his Abeokuta residence.

Obasanjo said his heart was gladdened because the discussion between the duo centred on the development of Nigeria.

Obasanjo who described the meeting as unscheduled stated that his doors would remain open to all and sundry by virtue of the position he occupied in the nation.

