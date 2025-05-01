A Nigerian bride could not hide her tears when her husband unexpectedly gave her a costly gift on their wedding day

In a video, the bride alongside some guests came out of the wedding hall and the car was quickly unveiled, leaving her in tears

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the thoughtful husband in the comments section

A heartwarming moment was captured on video as a Nigerian bride received a surprise gift from her husband on their wedding day.

Netizens who watched the clip expressed their admiration for the groom who went the extra mile to make his woman happy.

Bride gets emotional after groom surprised her with GLK Benz. Photo credit: @stella_love_neche/TikTok.

Groom gifts bride GLK Benz on wedding day

The video which was shared via the TikTok account of @stella_love_neche showed the moment when the gift was revealed, leaving the bride in tears.

She was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as she stood outside the wedding hall alongside some guests at the occasion.

The gift, a brand new GLK Benz, was met with cheers and applause from the guests, who were clearly impressed by the thoughtful gesture.

According to viewers, the bride's emotional reaction proved the joy she felt at receiving such a generous gift.

The husband's thoughtful gesture has been widely praised by social media users, who commended him for his kindness and generosity.

Bride in tears as husband gifts her GLK Benz on wedding day. Photo credit: @stella_love_neche/TikTok.

"And the bride received a GLK from the groom as a wedding gift. Awwww God when o," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride receives car from husband

The TikTok video sparked congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the newlyweds, with many users expressing their admiration for the husband's romantic gesture.

@amybeauty hair said:

"If you answer's Chiamaka let's congratulate our selves."

@Nazzy gold said:

"Na me be the girl wey dey shout chiamaka abeg no vex.na the drink wey I take cause am."

@Chacha said:

"Na this car be the GLk? Chai I need to study all the cars name. My own keys soon congrats."

@Call me Esther said:

"E supposed be white nah congratulations ma'am. Drive carefully oo because women nd speed omo."

@Baby Diamond560 said:

"Biggest congratulations to her I pray God remember me amen. I tap into this blessings."

@femfem said:

"Na she dem gift car na me wan faint for am. God mine will locate me at the appointed time."

@wicked_girl said:

"Tell him that it's not this color that we want nah white pls. Congratulations Mama."

@Queenie cute said:

"Amen my congratulations and celebration is Assured with God Grace in my life and marriage in Jesus name Amen."

@june 12th said:

"Congratulations ur new home is blessed be careful not everybody who is smiling at you is happy oo."

@Star wrote:

"This is how mine will look like because my name is Chiamaka my God will show his other side of his goodness to me on my wedding day Amen."

@pretty G said:

"I am even here smiling same time crying God please remember me and my sister's for wonderful things am seeing everyday congrats dear."

@CYNTHIA added:

"Congratulations dear. God bless your union. May you have every reason to smile always and may your hubby find reasons to make you smile. Enjoy your marriage."

Watch the video here:

Caring husband opens supermarket for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man received accolades from netizens on TikTok after showing off the gift that he surprised his wife with.

In a heartwarming video, he showed off the portable supermarket that he renovated and stocked up for his beloved wife.

