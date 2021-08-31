A group within the APC has endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa state, Sen Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, as the next party chairman

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) - The North-East APC Progressive Social Media Forum - believes the party will retain the presidency in 2023.

The group made this known on Monday, August 30, as it also endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa state, Sen Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, as the next national chairman of the party, Daily Trust reports.

This was disclosed by the zonal chairman of the forum, Comrade Mu’azu Hina.

According to him, Al-Makura has the credentials to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

He said:

“After extensive consultations with women groups, youth associations and other critical stakeholders, our forum came to a conclusion that Al-Makura has what it takes to move our great party forward.

“For the APC to sustain the tempo and win the 2023 elections, Senator Al-Makura as chairman of our great party is not only an alternative but the only option before us."

