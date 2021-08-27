The PDP has announced Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, as the tentative dates for its national convention

Aminu Tambuwal, the chairman of the PDP governors forum, made the announcement on Friday, August 27

Tambuwal added that a panel has been set up to reconcile the aggrieved party members and ensure all litigations against the party are withdrawn

FCT, Abuja - The national caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly agreed to submit a tentative date of October 30-31st, 2021 for the party’s national convention.

The Punch reported that the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, announced this on Friday, August 27, after the national caucus meeting.

The opposition PDP has fixed October 30 and 31 for the conduct of the national convention of the party. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

Tambuwal who is the governor of Sokoto state said an eight-member panel led by former Senate president, David Mark, has also been set up to interface with aggrieved party chieftains and ensure all court matters are withdrawn, The Cable stated.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I appeal on behalf of this body to all well-meaning members of our party in the interest of the party to shield their sword and let us embrace peace because Nigeria is waiting for PDP, and I believe that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues we have internally.”

Secondus resumes office at PDP's HQ after court order

Meanwhile, Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the PDP on Friday, August 27, stormed the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party alongside scores of his supporters.

The embattled PDP chairman entered his office ahead of the National Working Committee meeting.

Secondus resumed on Friday in line with another court order issued by a Birnin Kebbi high court which reinstated him as chairman.

Former PDP governors, others lobby to produce Secondus’ successor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former governors on the platform of the PDP were lobbying for the next national chairman to emerge from within their ranks.

The ex-PDP governors took the step as preparations for the party's national convention continue.

The former governors also proposed the emergence of a bold and outspoken national chairman that won’t be tossed around by the powerful interests.

2023 presidency: Obasanjo coaches PDP on choice of candidate

In another report, the PDP National Working Committee recently reached out to former president Olusegun Obasanjo over the best presidential candidate the party should field in 2023.

In response, he asked the party to consider the pedigree of those aspiring to lead the country in 2023 before picking its presidential candidate.

He gave the advice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday, August 19.

Source: Legit