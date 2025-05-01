Football GOATs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both suffered shock tournament exits on the same day

Fans of the two superstars flooded social media with emotional tributes, calling it the "end of an era"

The simultaneous exits highlight the twilight phase of two of football's greatest legends

April 30 marked a historic yet sombre day in world football as both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were knocked out of their respective intercontinental tournaments on the same day.

While Messi’s Inter Miami crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 5-1 aggregate loss to Vancouver Whitecaps, Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were eliminated from the AFC Champions League after a 3-2 home defeat to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale.

Despite trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Inter Miami were expected to put up a fight in the return leg, especially with Messi on the pitch.

But the Canadian side proved too dominant, sealing the win in Fort Lauderdale, BBC Football reports.

On the other side of the world, MSN noted that Ronaldo endured a frustrating night in Riyadh, missing crucial chances, including a late opportunity that could have sent the game into extra time.

Fans flood social media with emotion

As the final whistles blew across two continents, fans took to social media in droves to express their heartbreak over both legends bowing out.

The most evident sentiment was one of nostalgia, with countless users describing the day as the symbolic end of a golden era.

One fan wrote:

“Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Lebron James all got knocked out on same day. Our childhood coming to an end,” @CFCJanty tweeted.

Another tweeted:

“It's a tough day for sports fans seeing these legends knocked out, but their legacies will live on forever. Let's cherish the memories and look forward to the next generation!” @wisdomorwhtevr tweeted.

Memes, tributes, and throwback photos of the iconic duo flooded timelines across platforms, with fans uniting in appreciation of the impact both players have had on the sport over the last two decades.

A sign of the changing guard

While neither Messi nor Ronaldo has officially retired from international or club football, their simultaneous exits serve as a reminder that the curtain is slowly drawing on their legendary careers.

The two superstars have shared 13 Ballon d’Ors between them, won every major club title, and defined football for an entire generation.

But with their recent struggles on the biggest stages, attention is gradually shifting to a new wave of stars like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Lamine Yamal.

Though their time may be winding down, the legacies of Messi and Ronaldo will remain eternal. For fans, this was more than just two defeats, it was the closing of a chapter they grew up with.

