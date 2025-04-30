The drop in petrol prices is also affecting the cost of cooking gas, with 1kg now selling below N1,100

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) disclosed that petrol prices correlate with cooking gas

The association’s national publicity secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, said that when petrol was high, cooking was used as an alternative to generators

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has disclosed how the drop in petrol prices is pushing down the cost of cooking gas.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder dropped to N13,000 from N17,500 in some places.

1kg of cooking gas drops below N1,100

The development means 1kg of cooking gas now sells for about N1,050 on average.

However, in some filling stations, 1kg of cooking gas is sold below N1,100 and N1,150, relative to N1,200 and N1,400 it sold previously.

Findings show that the price of cooking gas also dropped in Lagos, with 12.5kg selling below N14,00 as of April 2025, from N17,283.58 it sold for in November last year.

The crash in cooking gas prices also affected other states such as Edo, Delta, Niger, and other areas in Nigeria, with consumers saving about N1,000 for refiling a 12,5kg cylinder.

Petrol price affects cooking gas

According to reports, the development follows the drop in petrol prices to about N910 and N950 per litre from N940 and N970 at NNPC retail outlets and Dangote Refinery partner stations.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed that Nigeria consumes about 1.4 million metric tonnes of cooking gas annually.

The development means that Nigerians consume about 1.4 billion kilogrammes of cooking gas yearly.

At the current rate of N1.4 billion per kilogramme, users will spend about N1.82 trillion annually, a reduction from N1.96 trillion.

Reports say that while Nigeria produces 600,000 tonnes of cooking gas on the domestic scene, it imports 800,000 tonnes to meet the 1.4 MMT annually.

IPMAN’s national publicity secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, said that the slight reduction in cooking prices is expected due to the commensurate drop in petrol costs.

Nigeria’s LPG consumption increases

He stated that alternative energy sources in Nigeria’s downstream sector have affected competing product prices.

The IPMAN spokesman stated that when petrol was high, cooking gas was used as an alternative for generators, leading to high prices driven by demand.

He said that following the drop in PMS prices, cooking gas marketers and producers have slashed their prices to align with the international market and exchange rate.

Dealers slash cooking gas prices

Legit.ng previously reported that the price of cooking gas prices have declined sharply, selling between N950 to N1,300 per kilogram across different regions.

A market survey carried out by Legit.ng showed that the price of 1kg gas was now N1,300 at retail stores.

This is a significant decline from the N1,500 that it sold for about a month ago. However, some traders claimed that they were able to buy the product at a more discounted price at some filling station stores for as low as N1,100 per kg.

