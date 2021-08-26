Ben Mallah’s biography: age, net worth, wife, death rumours

Ben Mallah is one of the most prominent real estate moguls and entrepreneurs. He owns several high-end properties across the US, including commercial properties, residential places, hotels, and yachts. Over the years, he has gained considerable fame and success in the real estate industry.

American real estate mogul and entrepreneur Ben Mallah.

Source: Instagram

Mallah has achieved success despite not having an easy childhood. At some point, he was forced to drop out of school to fend for himself. Currently, he is the owner of Equity Management Partners Inc.

Ben Mallah’s biography

Who is Ben Mallah? Ben Mallah was born on 29th October 1965 in Rockaway, Queens, New York, USA. He has three siblings, but their identities remain a mystery.

Is Ben Mallah dead? No. Any reports about him being dead are mere rumours.

Mallah had a challenging childhood experience because he grew up in a crime-infested hometown. One of his uncles was allegedly convicted for the possession and distribution of hard drugs.

How old is Ben Mallah?

Investor Ben Mallah.

Source: Instagram

As of September 2021, Ben Mallah’s age is 55 years.

Career

After dropping out of high school at 14, Ben started working as a messenger. At the age of 17, he joined the army, where he cultivated self-discipline.

In 1987, Mallah went ahead to become a manager for a small property where he was staying. He started out by cleaning out garbage around the building, but Mark Wilton, the landlord, noticed Ben's potential and put him in charge of this real estate asset.

After a while, Mallah became a partner in MarWil Investments. He and Mark bought up buildings, then managed and sold them, splitting the profits.

Equity Management Partners Inc.

In 1990, Ben became the CEO of Equity Management Partners Inc. He has been holding the position ever since. The company is based in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida area.

He reportedly made a profit of $3 million from his first deal. Usually, he buys dilapidated properties and renovates them. Afterwards, he sells them at higher prices, making considerable profits.

Over the years, he has grown the company to become one of the US's best mega real estate firms.

In 2015, he sold Tampa Bay’s Best Western Bay Harbor at $34.5 million, making $19.25 million in profit. In 2019, he sold the Hawthorne Suites at $14.4 million.

Again, in the same year, he sold another property in Disney at $33.5 million. Overall, Ben has sold over 4000 units since he ventured into the real estate business.

Hospitality business

The real estate mogul is also in the hospitality industry. The majority of Ben Mallah’s hotels are based in Tampa, Florida. Some of his known hotels include the Sheraton Suites Tampa Airport Westshore hotel, Sheraton Orlando International Drive, Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale, and Ramada Tampa Airport Westshore.

He revealed that he was renovating some of the hotels to sell them. But, unfortunately, he is planning to sell them at relatively lower prices due to COVID-19.

Ben Mallah’s net worth

Ben and Karla Nila.

Source: Instagram

As of 2021, Mallah is allegedly worth a whopping $250 million. However, the information is not official.

How did Ben Mallah make his money? He made his money buying and selling real estate properties. Considering he is still in the business, his net worth will continue to grow.

The tycoon owns several expensive properties. For instance, Ben Mallah’s yacht cost him $5 million. In 2020, he shared a video on YouTube when he went to buy the 60-feet-yacht.

He also lives in a luxurious home in Tampa. According to Tampa Bay Times, Ben Mallah’s house is the most expensive in Tampa. He also owns several other residential houses in the country. He sold some in 2019.

Who is Ben Mallah’s wife?

Mallah is married to Karla Nila. The two met when Karla was only 14, and Ben was 34. She and her seven relatives lived in a unit managed by Ben. The neighbourhood they resided in was very violent, so Mallah took it upon himself to relocate Nila's family to one of his other safer properties.

Once Karla turned 18, Ben married her. As of 2021, the couple has been together for around 17 years. The two share a son.

Previously, Mallah was married to another woman, whom he divorced in 1999. They had two sons together. The names of Ben Mallah’s children are Ben Jr., Vinson (from first marriage) and Aaron (from second marriage).

Ben Mallah is a successful real estate tycoon and entrepreneur. He is popularly known for being the owner of Equity Management Partners Inc, which is based in Tampa, Florida.

