Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final

Mikel Arteta’s team must win by at least two goals next week to reach their first UCL final since 2006

Former Arsenal captain Thierry Henry has assessed Arsenal's chances of completing a comeback in Paris

Arsenal lost the first leg of their 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-final 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium.

Ousmane Dembele came clutch for the away side in the fourth minute, capitalising on a slow start from the Gunners, particularly in the first 15-20 minutes.

PSG players celebrate in front of their fans after beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Photo by Mustafa Yalcin.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal became lively after the 20th minute, but the damage was done, and the French side took their goal advantage into the second leg at the Parc des Princes next week.

Henry rates Arsenal's chances

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, speaking on CBS Sports punditry, believes the tie is not over and anything can happen in the second leg in France.

“There is another tie, you never know what’s going to happen,” Henry said

He claimed PSG were the better side in the match at the Emirates, adding that Arsenal needs to change a lot of things to stand a chance in the second leg.

“PSG were far superior in this game, so a lot needs to be changed in order for Arsenal to make sure that they can beat PSG over [in Paris]. It’s going be a different ball game,” he added.

“But as soon as [Ousmane] Dembele came off tonight, PSG dropped a bit more. It was easier for Arsenal to put pressure because Dembele wasn’t coming and getting the ball.”

“But, yeah, like I said, you’re still in the tie. Anything can happen,” he concluded.

According to Opta, Arsenal have a difficult task at hand next week as only two teams have reached the Champions League final after losing the first leg at home.

Martin Odegaard gestures to his teammates during Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG. Photo by Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who was heavily criticised for his performance, agrees with Henry that they can go to Paris and win the tie.

“It’s just half-time, we have another game and we have to analyse today, learn from it and make sure that we go full gas into the return leg and be convinced that we can turn it around. That’s the aim now,” he told UEFA.com.

“We have to go fully convinced into the second leg. We have to look back at the game today, analyse it and make sure we learn from the few of the lessons we got today. It’s another game to be played, and we’re going to be ready.”

The last seven times Arsenal have played in the semi-final in all competitions, they have lost five and drawn two.

Enrique wary of Arsenal's threat

Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique admits Arsenal have nothing to lose in the second leg next week and will come out to play.

The Spanish manager admitted that the first leg could have ended with his team winning with more goals or even a draw, and they should be careful of the Gunners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng