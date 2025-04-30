A Nigerian man shared how much he paid daily to enjoy uninterrupted power supply from solar energy installed by a company

The man stated that the company installed solar energy after the community experienced 10 years of blackouts

Many express their interest after he mentioned the daily amount and how he also made money from the installation

A Nigerian man opened up about enjoying 24/7 electricity after a company installed solar energy in his community.

He shared how much he paid daily and how the company's initiative helped the community after 10 years without electricity.

A Nigerian man shared how a company installed solar energy in his community to supply 24/7 electricity. Photo: X/SeaJustified, Getty Images/Tom Chance

In a tweet by @SeaJustified on X, the man said he paid N500 per day to the company that installed the solar energy.

He said:

“We paying for a steady power supply by solar at the rate of 500 per day. A company installed it.”

The man shared further details based on enquiries he had from other netizens. He said that though the solar could power AC, it might go off on time because only two batteries were allocated to him.

He added:

“It can even power a deep freezer. But you're allocated with 2 batteries. How it lasts depends on your usage. Anytime when rain falls Nepa will take like for about 2 days but with the solar the light no shake since over 3 months we don connect am.

“They used to come and clean the panel whenever is Dusty and they have maintenance men on standby in case of anything. They don't install it for personal use; it is at Olugbede Market Egbeda GSM market. This market has not had light for over 10 years because of overestimated bills. So, this company came to help them because they run Gen from morning till night every day.

“In that market, once you on your Generator, nah till closing time 6:30pm. Imagine how many liters per day, from 8am to 6:30pm.

“I even supplied to about 5 shops for which they pay me 500 every day .. because the company has stopped installing and some shops who were doubting when others are collecting . So i had to sell mine to 5 shops.”

A Nigerian shares how he enjoyed 24/7 power through solar energy. Photo: Westend61 Photo for illustration only.

Reactions as man pays for solar energy

@Heather18169571 said:

“Which company biko. I Dey send over 150k for light bills every month e come be like say I dey work for federal government. Since dem born me until this current regime I never use pass 20k light each month?”

@nonsookongwu1 said:

“Baba, no loud am oo make federal government no close am.”

@D3mon_sound said:

“The capacity matters as well. I hope the consumers understand this and do not overload it. I believe they would have educated users on load capacity before someone starts using it to iron clothes or run or plug an industrial fan into it.”

