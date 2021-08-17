100+ funny cow names for your adorable four-legged friends
Living, working, or even owning a farm indicates that you are bound to have several domestic animals around you, cows inclusive. After interacting with them for an entire day, you should be able to tell the difference from one cow to the other, and the only way you can achieve that is by giving each cow an interesting and unique name. Here are some cow names you can pick from.
Discussed below is a list of some cow pun names that will make you smile each time you refer to your pet.
Funny cow names
Here are some cute cow names to give to your four-legged friends.
- Mooster: One could say that cows are good at mooing because they do it all the time.
- Moodonna: Most people are familiar with the singing sensation Madonna.
- Mooly Cyrus: Inspired by a famous singer, Mooly Cyrus is a pun for Miley Cyrus.
- Moochelle Obama: From the former First Lady, Michelle Obama.
- Moona Lisa: a pun on the famous painting of the Mona Lisa.
- Oink: a funny and ironic option for a cow which certainly doesn't say oink
- Winnie the moo: a pun on A. A. Milne's classic fictional character Winnie the Pooh.
- Cockadoodle Moo: for a cow who wakes everyone up
- Flopsy: a great moniker
- Mama-Moo: after the Swedish talking cow
What is the most common name for a cow?
There are common names for a cow that you can consider for your favorite animal. Have a look at these names for cows:
- Angus: A bull who is part of Ferdinand's escape plan
- Ferdinand: The main character
- Bones: One of the bulls that picked on Ferdinand
- Guapo: A bull from Casa Del Toro
- Maquina: A cloned cow
- Valiente: Another bull from Casa Del Toro that determines Ferdinand
Baby cow names
Has your cow just given birth? Calves have to be some of the cutest creatures on this planet. That is why it's best to provide them with a cute name that sounds as good as they look. Here are some cute pun baby cow names you can give to your calf.
- Cupcake: The word cupcake is often used by parents and pet owners as a term of endearment.
- Cocoa: For a baby cow with a smooth dark brown coat.
- Sunshine: like the sun.
- Buddy: Slang for a friend. It could be your calf came right when you needed a friend.
- Muffin: Sweet baked snack that is irresistible
- Cookie: A sweet snack that can be taken at any time. It could refer to your charming calf.
- Joy: Having a cow on your farm, visiting them every day, feeding them, and looking after them can be a source of joy for most owners.
Names for cows tend to be interesting, especially if you really love and appreciate those four-legged friends. Have a look at some more good cow names that you will want to consider.
Female cow names
Below is a list of some female names for cows that could be an option.
- Clara: A shortened version of Clarabelle
- Elsa: from Disney's Frozen
- Emma: German meaning whole and complete.
- Dixie: Likely popular because of its southern feel.
- Clarabelle: A Disney cow introduced by Walt Disney in 1928
- Betsy: Likely a version of Bessie.
- Bossy: From the Latin meaning a cow
- Jolene: pretty
- Juliette: young and beautiful
- Madeline: magnificent
- Noelle: born on Christmas
- Dahlia: originates from a flower.
- Delilah: one who is desired
Male cow names
- Maurice: dark skin
- Orville: from the gold town
- Pascal: born on Easter
- Philippe: a friend of horses
- Claude: crippled or limping
- Big Mac: a cute name
- Horns: taking the bull with the horns
- Tank: For muscular bulls
- Hydro: a cool name, its meaning is water
- Louis: brave warrior
- Marcel: little warrior
- Antoine: praiseworthy or priceless
- Armand: an army soldier
- Arthur: courageous or strong
- Bryce: speckled
Having been a matter of subjectivity, choosing which name to give to your pet can be difficult. However, listed below are more good cow names you can consider.
- Adele: nobility
- Pearl: beautiful white jewel
- Penelope: after Odysseus's wife from the Trojan War
- Adeline: one who is noble.
- Gertie: German; strong spear.
- Gloria: Latin; glory and renown.
- Georgina: or Gee for short
- Boes: taken from the Dutch comic.
- Muriel: a bright sea in Celtic Language
- Candie: This is a cute name like Homer.
- Armor: Suitable for a burly bull.
- Margie: Sister of Margo
Still haven't quite found the perfect cow name you were looking for? Then, have a look at some more names for your four-legged friends.
- Sunny: bright and loveable
- Sylvia: Latin; one who is from the forest
- Tilly: the short form of 'Matilda.'
- Rosemary: the pairing of 'Rose' and 'Mary'.
- Rosie: A cuter version of 'Rose.'
- Roxanna: Roxie for short
- Ruby: French meaning red jewel
- Trudy: one who is curly-haired.
- Vera: after the town in Italy, this classic name would suit all kinds of cows!
- Victoria: Latin; meaning victor
- Queenie: cuter version of Queen
- Rose: beautiful flowers.
- Nora: short for Honora
- Noreen: a variant of 'Nora,' meaning light
- Virginia: a Latin moniker meaning one who is chaste.
- Vivian: a classic Spanish nickname for a bull
Well, everyone has a preference when it comes to different colors. No matter what breed it is, you should be able to find the perfect name in these lists to match your pet's color.
Below are some names listed according to the common colors..
Black cow names
- Cinderella
- Angus
- Ashley
- Dracula
- Dragon
- Ebony
White cow names
As far as colors go, these four legged friends are pretty straightforward. Here is a list of some names:
- Alaska
- Coconut
- Cotton
- Angel
- Bianca
- Blizzard
- Casper
- Cloud
- Crystal
- Puff
Brown cow names
Below are the names of brown cows. Have a look:
- Buckwheat
- Buttercup
- Buttermilk
- Butterscotch
- Caramel
- Buck
Black and white cow names
Nothing rhymes so well than a mixture of white and black. So if your four-legged friend has black and white patches on its skin, be sure of getting the exact name fit for it below.
- Ace of Spades
- Magic
- Magician
- Magpie
- Panda
Red-brown cow names
Have a look at some good cow names you can consider.
- Red
- Redford
- Robin
- Rowan
Cartoon cow names
If you are a fan of cartoons and animations, you will want to name your pet according to your favorite cartoon character. Here are some cute cartoon names you can opt for.
- Molly Moo-Cow: a character from the animated series, Rainbow ParadeOpens
- Clarabelle Cow: From Mickey Mouse's narrative universe.
How to choose a perfect name for your cow
First, choose any name from the above examples. Then, if you can't find any proper names, check these strategies to find out the perfect name for your pets.
- Try a shorted version of any big names like Imogen, short form; Imo, and Sue, a short version of Susan.
- Choose names that show the pets' features: spots of color, tufts of hair, or long eyelashes, and shape of horns.
Coming up with funny cow names can be a bit challenging because they have to be relevant and meaningful. You have to give a perfect name for a perfect cow. We hope you find the perfect name.
