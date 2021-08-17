100+ funny cow names for your adorable four-legged friends

Living, working, or even owning a farm indicates that you are bound to have several domestic animals around you, cows inclusive. After interacting with them for an entire day, you should be able to tell the difference from one cow to the other, and the only way you can achieve that is by giving each cow an interesting and unique name. Here are some cow names you can pick from.

Discussed below is a list of some cow pun names that will make you smile each time you refer to your pet.

Funny cow names

Here are some cute cow names to give to your four-legged friends.

Mooster: One could say that cows are good at mooing because they do it all the time.

Moodonna: Most people are familiar with the singing sensation Madonna.

Mooly Cyrus: Inspired by a famous singer, Mooly Cyrus is a pun for Miley Cyrus.

Moochelle Obama: From the former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Moona Lisa: a pun on the famous painting of the Mona Lisa.

Oink: a funny and ironic option for a cow which certainly doesn't say oink

Winnie the moo: a pun on A. A. Milne's classic fictional character Winnie the Pooh.

Cockadoodle Moo: for a cow who wakes everyone up

Flopsy: a great moniker

Mama-Moo: after the Swedish talking cow

What is the most common name for a cow?

There are common names for a cow that you can consider for your favorite animal. Have a look at these names for cows:

Angus: A bull who is part of Ferdinand's escape plan

A bull who is part of Ferdinand's escape plan Ferdinand: The main character

The main character Bones: One of the bulls that picked on Ferdinand

One of the bulls that picked on Ferdinand Guapo: A bull from Casa Del Toro

A bull from Casa Del Toro Maquina: A cloned cow

A cloned cow Valiente: Another bull from Casa Del Toro that determines Ferdinand

Baby cow names

Has your cow just given birth? Calves have to be some of the cutest creatures on this planet. That is why it's best to provide them with a cute name that sounds as good as they look. Here are some cute pun baby cow names you can give to your calf.

Cupcake: The word cupcake is often used by parents and pet owners as a term of endearment.

The word cupcake is often used by parents and pet owners as a term of endearment. Cocoa: For a baby cow with a smooth dark brown coat.

For a baby cow with a smooth dark brown coat. Sunshine: like the sun.

like the sun. Buddy: Slang for a friend. It could be your calf came right when you needed a friend.

Slang for a friend. It could be your calf came right when you needed a friend. Muffin: Sweet baked snack that is irresistible

Sweet baked snack that is irresistible Cookie: A sweet snack that can be taken at any time. It could refer to your charming calf.

A sweet snack that can be taken at any time. It could refer to your charming calf. Joy: Having a cow on your farm, visiting them every day, feeding them, and looking after them can be a source of joy for most owners.

Names for cows tend to be interesting, especially if you really love and appreciate those four-legged friends. Have a look at some more good cow names that you will want to consider.

Female cow names

Below is a list of some female names for cows that could be an option.

Clara: A shortened version of Clarabelle

A shortened version of Clarabelle Elsa: from Disney's Frozen

from Disney's Emma: German meaning whole and complete.

German meaning whole and complete. Dixie: Likely popular because of its southern feel.

Likely popular because of its southern feel. Clarabelle: A Disney cow introduced by Walt Disney in 1928

A Disney cow introduced by Walt Disney in 1928 Betsy: Likely a version of Bessie.

Likely a version of Bessie. Bossy: From the Latin meaning a cow

From the Latin meaning a cow Jolene: pretty

pretty Juliette: young and beautiful

young and beautiful Madeline: magnificent

magnificent Noelle: born on Christmas

born on Christmas Dahlia: originates from a flower.

originates from a flower. Delilah: one who is desired

Male cow names

Maurice: dark skin

dark skin Orville: from the gold town

from the gold town Pascal: born on Easter

born on Easter Philippe: a friend of horses

a friend of horses Claude: crippled or limping

crippled or limping Big Mac: a cute name

a cute name Horns: taking the bull with the horns

taking the bull with the horns Tank: For muscular bulls

For muscular bulls Hydro: a cool name, its meaning is water

a cool name, its meaning is water Louis : brave warrior

: brave warrior Marcel: little warrior

little warrior Antoine: praiseworthy or priceless

praiseworthy or priceless Armand: an army soldier

an army soldier Arthur: courageous or strong

courageous or strong Bryce: speckled

Having been a matter of subjectivity, choosing which name to give to your pet can be difficult. However, listed below are more good cow names you can consider.

Adele: nobility

nobility Pearl: beautiful white jewel

beautiful white jewel Penelope: after Odysseus's wife from the Trojan War

after Odysseus's wife from the Adeline: one who is noble.

one who is noble. Gertie: German; strong spear.

German; strong spear. Gloria: Latin; glory and renown.

Latin; glory and renown. Georgina : or Gee for short

: or Gee for short Boes: taken from the Dutch comic.

taken from the Dutch comic. Muriel: a bright sea in Celtic Language

a bright sea in Celtic Language Candie: This is a cute name like Homer.

This is a cute name like Homer. Armor: Suitable for a burly bull.

Suitable for a burly bull. Margie: Sister of Margo

Still haven't quite found the perfect cow name you were looking for? Then, have a look at some more names for your four-legged friends.

Sunny: bright and loveable

bright and loveable Sylvia: Latin; one who is from the forest

Latin; one who is from the forest Tilly: the short form of 'Matilda.'

the short form of 'Matilda.' Rosemary: the pairing of 'Rose' and 'Mary'.

the pairing of 'Rose' and 'Mary'. Rosie: A cuter version of 'Rose.'

A cuter version of 'Rose.' Roxanna: Roxie for short

Roxie for short Ruby: French meaning red jewel

French meaning red jewel Trudy: one who is curly-haired.

one who is curly-haired. Vera: after the town in Italy, this classic name would suit all kinds of cows!

after the town in Italy, this classic name would suit all kinds of cows! Victoria: Latin; meaning victor

Latin; meaning victor Queenie: cuter version of Queen

cuter version of Queen Rose: beautiful flowers.

beautiful flowers. Nora: short for Honora

short for Honora Noreen: a variant of 'Nora,' meaning light

a variant of 'Nora,' meaning light Virginia: a Latin moniker meaning one who is chaste.

a Latin moniker meaning one who is chaste. Vivian: a classic Spanish nickname for a bull

Well, everyone has a preference when it comes to different colors. No matter what breed it is, you should be able to find the perfect name in these lists to match your pet's color.

Below are some names listed according to the common colors..

Black cow names

Cinderella

Angus

Ashley

Dracula

Dragon

Ebony

White cow names

As far as colors go, these four legged friends are pretty straightforward. Here is a list of some names:

Alaska

Coconut

Cotton

Angel

Bianca

Blizzard

Casper

Cloud

Crystal

Puff

Brown cow names

Below are the names of brown cows. Have a look:

Buckwheat

Buttercup

Buttermilk

Butterscotch

Caramel

Buck

Black and white cow names

Nothing rhymes so well than a mixture of white and black. So if your four-legged friend has black and white patches on its skin, be sure of getting the exact name fit for it below.

Ace of Spades

Magic

Magician

Magpie

Panda

Red-brown cow names

Have a look at some good cow names you can consider.

Red

Redford

Robin

Rowan

Cartoon cow names

If you are a fan of cartoons and animations, you will want to name your pet according to your favorite cartoon character. Here are some cute cartoon names you can opt for.

Molly Moo-Cow: a character from the animated series, Rainbow ParadeOpens

a character from the animated series, Clarabelle Cow: From Mickey Mouse's narrative universe.

How to choose a perfect name for your cow

First, choose any name from the above examples. Then, if you can't find any proper names, check these strategies to find out the perfect name for your pets.

Try a shorted version of any big names like Imogen, short form; Imo, and Sue, a short version of Susan.

Choose names that show the pets' features: spots of color, tufts of hair, or long eyelashes, and shape of horns.

Coming up with funny cow names can be a bit challenging because they have to be relevant and meaningful. You have to give a perfect name for a perfect cow. We hope you find the perfect name.

