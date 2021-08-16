Kristen Scott’s biography: who is the Basketball Wives star?

Kristen Scott is an American reality TV star, social media personality, and author. She is popularly known for her role on the Basketball Wives show. Before TV fame, she was known by many as Thomas Scott’s wife.

Kristen Scott in a solo picture. Photo: @mrskristenscott

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star maintained a low profile despite being married to famous basketball personality Thomas Scott. She had increased public attention when she debuted on the Basketball Wives show in 2018 and became one of its key actresses.

Profile summary

Full name : Kristen Scott

: Kristen Scott Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : March 15, 1985

: March 15, 1985 Age : 36 years old (as of 2021)

: 36 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Current residence : Los Angeles

: Los Angeles Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 4”

: 5’ 4” Height in centimeters : 162

: 162 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Thomas Scott

: Thomas Scott Children : 1

: 1 Profession : Reality TV star, author, and social media personality

: Reality TV star, author, and social media personality Instagram: @mrskristenscott

Kristen Scott’s bio

She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 15, 1985, where she spent most of her childhood. Kristen is an American nationality with black ethnicity. Her family members are not known, but she revealed on an Instagram post in 2018 that her mother is a breast cancer survivor.

Even though she is a celebrity, no details are available about her educational background.

What is Kristen Scott’s age?

The celebrated reality TV star is 36 years old as of 2021. She marks her birthday on March 15, and that makes her zodiac sign Pisces.

Career

Little was known about Kristen Scott until she made her debut on reality TV. Kristen’s Basketball Wives show stint began in 2018 when she joined it on the seventh season. She joined a star-studded cast consisting of Malaysia Pargo, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, and Shaunie O’Neal.

Kristen Scott with part of Basketball Wives cast. Photo: @mrskristenscott

Source: Instagram

Is Kristen Scott still on Basketball Wives? After three seasons on the popular VH1 show, Kristen decided to quit and focus on other aspects of her life. Her departure from the show came after Evelyn Lozada had also announced her exit from the show.

When she is not on the screens, she is busy developing her brand. She has been making several appearances and completing hosting gigs that she posts on her social media platforms.

As you will notice from pictures on her Instagram page, Kristen from Basketball Wives is a devoted fitness enthusiast. With that, she has partnered with several notable brands to market their workout gears and fitness centers on her social media pages. Besides fitness products, she also promotes various fashion and beauty brands on her pages.

The 36 years old mother is also an author, having written a children’s book titled Broccoli Hair. The book’s publication date is September 12, 2021.

Who is Kristen’s husband?

Kristen Scott of Basketball Wives show has been married to Thomas Scott since 2012. Thomas is a co-founder and coach at You Ball Training. He has made a significant impact on the development of most basketball players since 2006. He has 13 years of experience as a personal and group trainer.

Kristen and Thomas Scott with their daughter. Photo: @mrskristenscott

Source: Instagram

How many kids do Kristen and Thomas have?

Kristen and Thomas Scott have a daughter known as Kenzi Simone. Kenzi is currently four years old and celebrates her birthday on December 21.

What does Kristen Scott’s daughter do?

At a young age, she is already in the limelight as a young model. Kenzi has an Instagram account with a gradually rising number of followers.

She is active on the platform as she regularly posts pictures and videos of herself and her family. In addition, the young star likes singing, acting, dancing and having lots of fun.

Kristen Scott’s daughter Kenzi Simone posing for a picture. Photo: @mrskristenscott

Source: Instagram

Are Malaysia and Kristen related?

Yes. The two celebrities are related through marriage and not by blood. Byron Scott, the legendary basketball player, is Malaysia Pargo’s cousin. Byron has an adopted son called Thomas Scott, who is currently married to Kristen Scott.

Furthermore, Malaysia said that she has two cousins on the Basketball Wives show while referring to Kristen Scott and CeCe Gutierrez, Byron Scott’s wife.

Net worth

Currently, there is no reliable information regarding Kristen Scott’s net worth. However, the Buzz Learn website alleges that the reality star’s net worth could be pegged between $1 million and $5 million.

The social media personality's leading source of income is earnings from the Basketball Wives show. However, she has other income streams, such as promoting various commercial brands on her Instagram account.

Social media presence

Kristen is available and active on Instagram, where she has 130 K followers. She also has an unverified Twitter account with 17.1 K followers. The reality TV star is also on Candi, where fans can meet and chat with her virtually.

Kristen Scott posing for a picture. Photo: @mrskristenscott

Source: Instagram

Even though Kristen Scott left Basketball Wives, her stint at the show will remain memorable among its fans.

READ ALSO: Leena Xu's biography: age, height, net worth, partner, TSM

Legit.ng recently published an article about Leena Xu's biography. Xu is a famous gamer and also the marketing president of Team Solomid (TSM).

The Asian-American gamer gained prominence after appearing on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2019. She dates fellow gaming star Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng.

Source: Legit.ng News