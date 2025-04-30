Chinese football legend Li Tie has lost his appeal against a 20-year prison sentence for corruption-related offences

He allegedly accepted bribes amounting to $6 million during his tenure as head coach of the national team

President Xi Jinping has identified corruption as the biggest threat to China's development, reinforcing the government's continued crackdown on misconduct across all sectors

Former Everton midfielder and Chinese national team coach Li Tie had his 20-year prison sentence upheld by a court on Wednesday, April 30.

Li was initially sentenced in December 2024 by a lower court on five charges, including accepting bribes and involvement in match-fixing.

The Hubei Provincial Higher People's Court affirmed the original verdict, citing substantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

Genesis of Li Tie Corruption Case

China’s anti-graft agencies, operating under President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign, turned their focus to the sports sector in 2022 following a wave of complaints.

Since then, several football administrators, coaches, and players have been investigated and convicted.

According to Chinese outlet Dimsum Daily, Li Tie’s downfall began when authorities launched a probe into serious legal violations tied to his coaching career.

The former Premier League star allegedly accepted and offered bribes during his time as assistant coach at Hebei China Fortune and later as head coach of the Chinese national team, with transactions totaling approximately $16.5 million.

In a March court appearance, Li pleaded guilty to receiving $15.1 million in bribes between 2015 and 2021 and admitted to match-fixing, per scmp.

While managing Wuhan Zall, he reportedly accepted over $35 million in additional bribes from Hebei FC related to player transfers and match manipulation, before the club’s dissolution in 2023.

Li also admitted to offering a $400,000 bribe in 2019 to secure the head coach position with the national team.

China appoints Li Tie coach

Former Guangzhou Evergrande and Everton midfielder Li Tie was appointed head coach of the Chinese men's national football team in 2020.

According to BBC, Li succeeded World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi, marking a significant transition in Chinese football leadership.

The 46-year-old represented China at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan before joining Premier League side Everton the same year.

He went on to make 40 appearances under then-manager David Moyes before moving to Sheffield United in 2006.

Li retired from professional football in 2011 and soon transitioned into coaching, building his career with various roles at the club and national levels.

